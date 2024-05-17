My Mulan Dance Drama Makes Niagara Falls Debut and Begins Ticket Pre-Sale
"My Mulan" Dance Drama to Debut in Niagara Falls this AugustNIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated "My Mulan" dance drama is set to debut in Niagara Falls this August, marking a significant milestone for the Canadian Mulan Culture Promotion Association and My Mulan Culture Inc. This event promises to enrich the cultural landscape of Niagara Falls and celebrate the rich heritage of the Mulan legend through stunning choreography and powerful storytelling.
The press conference, held recently, was attended by local leaders, sponsors, media representatives, and art enthusiasts. This gathering showcased the collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication of everyone involved in bringing this cultural masterpiece to life.
Statements from Key Figures
-Mr. Hu Xu, the producer, emphasized the importance of collaboration and dedication in creating "My Mulan." He highlighted the shared commitment to cultural enrichment and economic vitality, viewing this event as an opportunity to make a lasting impression on Niagara Falls.
- Director Li Lin spoke about Mulan's universal appeal, noting that the story transcends cultural boundaries and resonates with modern girls from all backgrounds.
- Tony Baldinelli, Member of Parliament for Niagara Falls, expressed his excitement for the show, recognizing its significance in promoting cultural diversity and heritage.
- Mayor Jim Diodati welcomed "My Mulan" to Niagara Falls, acknowledging its potential to enrich the city's cultural offerings and benefit the community.
- City Councillor Mona Patel shared her enthusiasm, highlighting the significance of this production as the first Chinese art performance of its kind in Niagara Falls. She emphasized its alignment with Asian Heritage Month, celebrating themes of courage, faith, and love.
Production and Performance Highlights
"My Mulan" has received critical acclaim for its mesmerizing performances and stunning choreography. Leading actors Kaelan, Leon, and Zhao Yang shared their thoughts and experiences, committing to work closely with the entire crew to deliver an unforgettable performance. The core cast includes top dancers from the Greater Toronto Area, martial arts masters, and international arts champions.
Key production team members, including the director, choreographer, and leading actors, were introduced during the press conference. Each shared insights into their roles and expressed anticipation for bringing Mulan's timeless tale to the stage in an innovative and captivating manner.
Support and Sponsorship:
- Andy Horikawa, representing DTS Supervisor, a long-term supporter, expressed his enthusiasm for sponsoring "My Mulan" for the second year and wished the show success in Niagara Falls.
- Mohamed Mujahid from Red Arrow, which is launching new lines from Toronto to Niagara Falls, emphasized the significance of their partnership and support for the production.
Community Giveback:
In a touching moment, it was revealed that the youth dance crew, led by Matthew Hu, initiated a fundraising campaign for the SickKids Foundation, coinciding with his 16th birthday. Audience members were invited to contribute, embodying the themes of courage and compassion central to the Mulan story. Additionally, Christina performed the original theme song, "Searching," adding to the event's emotional resonance.
Ticket Sales and Future Auditions:
The press conference concluded with the official kickoff of ticket sales for "My Mulan," marking a significant milestone in bringing Mulan's story to life on stage. The production team invited talented multicultural dancers to audition for core roles, promoting diversity and vibrancy in the performance.
Performance Dates and Venue:
Dates: August 9-11 & 16-18
Location: Fallsview Theatre, Niagara Falls Convention Centre, 6815 Stanley Ave, Niagara Falls, ON, L2G 3Y9
Contact Information
For more information about "My Mulan" and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://mymulan.ca/, email mymulan.ca@gmail.com, or call 647-838-3268.
The debut of "My Mulan" in Niagara Falls is poised to be a landmark cultural event, celebrating the timeless tale of Mulan through captivating dance and storytelling. This production not only enriches the local cultural landscape but also fosters a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage and diversity. Don't miss your chance to witness this spectacular dance drama and be part of this cultural celebration.
