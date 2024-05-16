ThreeD Capital Inc. Issues Early Warning Report in Connection With The Disposition of Securities of infinitii ai inc.

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that through a series of recent transactions (“Dispositions”), ThreeD disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 5,159,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of infinitii ai inc. (the “Company” or “infinitii”). As a result of the Dispositions, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash (the “Joint Actor”) decreased by 4.1% from the last early warning report filed in connection with the acquisition of infinitii securities, from which ThreeD, along with the Joint actor, reported as 25.9% ownership on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of warrants, stock options, and convertible debentures held.

Immediately prior to the Dispositions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 17,659,000 common shares, 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, 1,000,000 stock options, and convertible debentures entitling ThreeD and the Joint Actor to acquire 9,000,000 common shares and 9,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 13.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of infinitii (or approximately 25.2% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants, stock options, and convertible debentures held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 17,659,000 common shares and convertible debentures entitling ThreeD to acquire 8,000,000 common shares and 8,000,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 13.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of infinitii (or approximately 23.1% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the convertible debentures held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, 1,000,000 stock options and convertible debentures entitling the Joint Actor to acquire 1,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, representing 0.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of infinitii (or approximately 3.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants, stock options, and convertible debentures held).

Immediately following the Dispositions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 12,500,000 common shares, 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, 1,000,000 stock options, and convertible debentures entitling ThreeD and the Joint Actor to acquire 9,000,000 common shares and 9,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 9.7% of all issued and outstanding common shares of infinitii (or approximately 21.8% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants, stock options, and convertible debentures held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 12,500,000 common shares and convertible debentures entitling ThreeD to acquire 8,000,000 common shares and 8,000,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 9.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of infinitii (or approximately 19.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the convertible debentures held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, 1,000,000 stock options and convertible debentures entitling the Joint Actor to acquire 1,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, representing 0.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of infinitii (or approximately 3.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants, stock options, and convertible debentures held).

Holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes. ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The Subject Shares were disposed of for total consideration of $227,270 or approximately $0.044 per Subject Share.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

