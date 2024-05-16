SEN LAPID PRESS RELEASE

Through the office of Senator Lito Lapid, about 1,900 beneficiaries from the municipalities of Mabini and San Jose in Batangas received financial assistance from the Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Lapid, together with Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville "Jinky" Bitrics-Luistro, led the distribution of AICS payout in Brgy. San Francisco, Mabini, Wednesday morning.

The senator then proceeded to the town of San Jose for the AICS payout distribution to beneficiaries.

During the payout, Lapid was welcomed by Vice-Mayor Rene Arcilla, Councilors Vanessa Patron, Jojo Rodriguez, Arnold Aguila, and Mark Lester Patron of the FPJ Bantay Bayanihan partylist.

San Jose, a first-class municipality, has the highest egg production of at least 70,000 tons of eggs a year, earning the "Egg Basket of the Philippines."

In 2019, the municipality contributed 12 percent to the country's egg basket.

The per capita egg consumption in the country, as of 2020, is approximately 13.74 kilograms or 229 pieces a year.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11707 declaring San Jose as the country's "egg basket."

It recognizes the local and national "economic significance" of San Jose's egg industry. The AICS beneficiaries extended their heartfelt thanks to Lapid for the timely financial assistance.