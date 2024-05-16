Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General Meeting

DELTA, British Columbia, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX– SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the following voting results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was held on Thursday, May 16, 2024.



Election of Directors

The Director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. Voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Nominee Number Percentage Number Percentage Frank A. Dennis 2,608,310 99.48% 13,692 0.52% Roland W. Veit 2,604,587 99.34% 17,415 0.66% Robert B. Johnston 2,601,550 99.22% 20,452 0.78% Donald J. Tringali 2,603,050 99.28% 18,952 0.72% Nancy L. McKenzie 2,604,447 99.33% 17,555 0.67% Alan C. Wallace 2,612,200 99.63% 9,802 0.37% Justin C. Jacobs 2,600,720 99.19% 21,282 0.81%



Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.74% voting support.

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the city of Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Additional Information

A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.’s recent financial results is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on Company’s website https://investor.swisswater.com/financial-information/.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 604.420.4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.