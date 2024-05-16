Submit Release
Register to hear ESMA’s views on effective and attractive capital markets

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, will host an online event on 22 May, 10:00-11:00, Paris time, focused on the launch of its Position Paper on the effectiveness of capital markets in the European Union. Registrations are now open

The event is public and will highlight ESMA’s recommendations to strengthen EU capital markets and address the needs of European citizens and businesses. We welcome journalists, EU stakeholders and interested parties. 

Natasha Cazenave, ESMA Executive Director, will be moderating the event and Verena Ross, ESMA Chair, will present the paper and take questions from the audience. 

Our special guest will be Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, who will express her thoughts and contribution to the EU capital markets via a recorded video message.

 

