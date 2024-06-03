Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association Forms in Memphis
"The Road to Memphis" Junior Pickleball Tournament Series Looks to Attract Thousands of Junior Players and Provide a Healthy and Competitive Pathway
We are creating competitive pathways for junior players and forming an organizational structure to engage young players and sanction tournaments across the state.”BARTLETT, TN, US, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluff City Pickleball in Bartlett, Tennessee is pleased to announce the formation of the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA), an organizing body for junior pickleball and a statewide hub for building competitive pathways for aspiring youth pickleballers.
The TJPA will be hosting “The Road to Memphis,” a series of monthly junior pickleball tournaments starting in August and culminating with the first statewide championship tournament next April. Currently, their “Free Play Tuesdays” for high school pickleballers continues to gain popularity, and a handful of churches, youth groups, and schools are forming the backbone for full-scale citywide team competition in the Fall.
Providing a safe and competitive pickleball environment for young players is a priority for a trio of dedicated pickleball entrepreneurs: John and Leslie Daniel, Bluff City Pickleball Club owners; Taylor Taylor, Senior Advisor and Training Lead for the club and founder of the nonprofit, PickleMania; and Randall Bedwell, whose Pickleball Kids USA runs junior tournaments, provides pedagogical training to physical education teachers, and advocates for statewide high school club competition. According to Bedwell, “We are creating competitive pathways for junior players and forming an organizational structure to engage young players and sanction tournaments across the state.” He also serves as the TJPA’s executive director.
This confluence of vision and expertise allows the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association to become a regional center for youth pickleball and provide a fun and safe venue for schools, homeschool groups, Young Life clubs, and church groups to field teams and participate in healthy organized league play as well as more competitive monthly tournaments.
Germantown Coordinated School Health was the first school district to participate in Bluff City Pickleball’s junior outreach program. “We conducted a focus group with some Houston High School kids at our first Free Play Tuesday and their top concern was finding other teens to play against,” said John Daniel. “We listened and then began reaching out to schools, churches, and other youth-based organizations to find those interested kids to create fun and healthy competition here at the club.”
Schools, school districts, churches, Young Life chapters, and youth-focused organizations are invited to field teams, plan events and fundraisers, and join the fun and excitement of an emerging junior pickleball community at Bluff City Pickleball. For more information, contact Randall Bedwell at 901.283-1320 or Randall@BluffCityPickleball.com
