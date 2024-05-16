nuEra Celebrates Grand Opening of New DeKalb Dispensary with Jim McMahon

DEKALB, Ill., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra, a leading Illinois-based cannabis company and High Times Cannabis Cup Winner, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its new dispensary in DeKalb, Illinois – with legendary Chicago Bears Quarterback Jim McMahon.



This event will take place on Thursday, May 23rd, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 5:15 PM, followed by a special signing event featuring NFL legend and Revenant cannabis brand founder, Jim McMahon, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.





The nuEra DeKalb location, situated at 818 W Lincoln Hwy Space #7, opposite Northern Illinois University, spans 5,000 square feet of retail space previously occupied by Book World. This site has been meticulously redesigned to offer a welcoming, engaging customer experience with an array of cannabis accessories, handmade glass, top-of-the-line rigs, apparel, and more.

“One of the most exciting things about nuEra DeKalb is that we were able to design it to be an experience. We have an awesome range of accessories from handmade glass to top of the line rigs, from apparel to fun knick knacks for cannabis aficionados; we have art by the incredible local muralist Katie Lukes; we have a place to sit, ask questions, browse, learn and roam,” said Divina Capellupo, head of retail operations for nuEra.

Grand Opening Highlights:

The grand opening will feature Jim McMahon, renowned for his NFL career with the Chicago Bears and his advocacy in the cannabis industry. McMahon will be promoting his Revenant brand, which embodies resilience and the spirit of recovery, aligning with nuEra's commitment to quality and customer well-being.

In celebration of the launch, nuEra DeKalb will be starting Memorial Day weekend discounts one day early in celebration of the DeKalb grand opening. Additional discounts include a 10% off postcard available at local businesses with an extra 5% discount for new members of their High Flyers Club Rewards club.

About nuEra:

nuEra DeKalb is one of several dispensary locations for nuEra, a premier vertically-integrated Illinois cannabis company – dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and personalized customer service to patients across the State.

nuEra has recently launched multiple new brands, including Interstate 420 (identified by the cannabis data firm Headset as the fastest-growing brand in Illinois, and top 4 in the State), the value brand Midweek Friday (which now has the top 5 best-selling vape, also according to Headset), and re-launching its premium brand, also called nuEra, winning two High Times Cannabis Cup awards, including best indica flower. nuEra has plans underway to continue its retail expansion, with more store openings planned for the last quarter of 2024.

For more information about nuEra and the DeKalb grand opening, visit the DeKalb dispensary page on the nuEra website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feb575d4-b700-41c5-a0e9-33675af79f91

Contact: Jonah Rapino Phone: (773) 687-8480 Email: jrapino@nueracannabis.com