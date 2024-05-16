ATS 2024: New ResMed-Supported Research Shows Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Critical Role of PAP Therapy
When: May 17–22, 2024
Where: San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) | 111 Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina | 333 West Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101
Research: 26 ResMed-supported abstracts will be presented at ATS. Full list below. Highlights:
Treatment of Sleep-Disordered Breathing with Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (READ-ASV)
in Opioid Users – a European Registry
- Sunday May 19, 2024, 9:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., SDCC 32A-B
- Presented by Jean-Louis Pepin, MD, Grenoble Alpes University, France
An Estimate of the Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States into 2050
- Monday, May 20, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC Area C Hall A-B2
- Presented by Elroy Boers, PhD, ResMed Science Center
All-Cause Mortality in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Monday, May 20, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC 32A-B
- Presented by Atul Malhotra, MD, University of California, San Diego
Impact of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy on Hospitalization in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Analysis of a German Healthcare Database
- Monday, May 20, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC 32A-B
- Presented by Holger Woehrle, MD, Ulm Lung Centre, Germany
Treatment of Sleep-Disordered Breathing with Adaptive Servo-Ventilation – Outcomes in Patients with Treatment-Emergent or Persistent Central Sleep Apnea
- Tuesday, May 21, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 15-17
- Presented by Michael Arzt, MD, Universitätsklinikum Regensburg, Germany
Innovation Hub: Healthcare of Today, Looking Towards Tomorrow: Digital Innovations and Patient Centricity
- Monday, May 20, 1:15 - 1:35 p.m., SDCC Innovation Hub 4
- Presented by Monica Mallampalli, Chief Executive Officer at Alliance of Sleep Apnea Partners, and Carlos Nunez, ResMed Chief Medical Officer
Booth #1442: Featuring ResMed’s latest innovations in respiratory care:
- AirCurve™ 11 Bilevel Devices Enable Healthcare Providers to Make Informed Decisions about Care, Deliver Personalized Support, and Drive Positive Therapy Outcomes for Patients with Sleep Apnea
- AirFit F40: Experience Unprecedented Freedom with the Comfort and Optimized Seal Performance of ResMed’s Smallest Full-Face CPAP Mask
Complete list of ResMed sponsored studies to be presented at ATS 2024:
|Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) in opioid users – a European registry
|Sunday, May 19, 2024
9:15 AM -11:15 AM
|8-year Trends in Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Use in Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea
|Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
|Impact of CPAP Termination on Permanent Work Disability in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A French Nationwide Alaska Database Analysis
|Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
|Tailoring Social Support to Improve PAP Therapy Usage in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
|Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
|Examining Alignment of Patient Medication-taking Behaviors With Inhaler Usage Recommendations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Asthma
|Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
|Using Natural Language Processing for Qualitative Research: Insights From a Real-world Analysis
|Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
|A Qualitative Analysis of Perceptions and Awareness of Air Pollution and Its Health Effects in Asthma Among Asthma-care Professionals Across Southern California
|Monday May 20, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
|An Estimate of the Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States Into 2050
|Monday May 20, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
|All-cause Mortality in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Systematic Literature Review Including Randomised Trials and Confounding Adjusted Non-randomised Controlled Studies and Meta-analysis of Positive Airway Pressure Treatment
|Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|Impact of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy on Hospitalization in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Analysis of a German Healthcare Database
|Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|Hypoxic Burden but Not AHI Predicts Risk of Cardiovascular Events: A Secondary Analysis of the RICCADSA Clinical Trial
|Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|A Digital Quality Improvement Program Delivered By Clinical Pharmacists Can Reduce Acute Care Visits In COPD
|Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|Hands-on Simulation Training With Home Ventilators Improves PCCM Fellow Understanding of Nocturnal NIV in Chronic Hypercapnia
|Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|The Economic and Health Burden of COPD in North America Through 2050: A Scenario Analysis Based on Two Large Data Sources
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
|Impact of long-term domiciliary noninvasive ventilation (NIV) on severe exacerbations and survival in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): a nationwide cohort study using multistate models
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
|Nocturnal Hypoxemic Burden and Micro- and Macrovascular Disease in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
|Risk Factors for Severe Exacerbation Occurrence Among Patients With COPD-OSA Overlap Syndrome Using Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Therapy
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
|Adherence to Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1s) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patients With and Without Type 2 Diabetes
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) – outcomes in patients with treatment-emergent or persistent central sleep apnea (TE-CSA) in a European registry
|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
2:15 PM – 4:15 PM
|A Scenario-based Modeling Study to Project the Future Burden of COPD in the United States Accounting for the Effects of E-cigarettes
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|The Impact Of Weight Change On Positive Airway Pressure Use In Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea And Obesity
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|Real World GLP-1 Adherence in Patients with Treated Obstructive Sleep Apnea
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|Less REM Sleep Predicts Mortality in Adults With Coronary Artery Disease and Obstructive Sleep Apnea: The RICCADSA Trial
|Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
|Gender Specific Differences in a National Sample of Individuals with Comorbid Insomnia, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and Depression
|Wednesday May 22, 2024
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
|Use of Weight Management Regimens Among Positive Airway Pressure-Treated Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Obesity
|Wednesday May 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|A Mixed-methods Exploration of Patient Perspectives on Pap Therapy Initiation: Implications for Improved Outreach and Education
|Wednesday May 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
