ATS 2024: New ResMed-Supported Research Shows Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Critical Role of PAP Therapy

When: May 17–22, 2024

Where: San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) | 111 Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina | 333 West Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101

Research: 26 ResMed-supported abstracts will be presented at ATS. Full list below. Highlights:

Innovation Hub: Healthcare of Today, Looking Towards Tomorrow: Digital Innovations and Patient Centricity

Booth #1442: Featuring ResMed’s latest innovations in respiratory care:

Complete list of ResMed sponsored studies to be presented at ATS 2024:

Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) in opioid users – a European registry Sunday, May 19, 2024

9:15 AM -11:15 AM

8-year Trends in Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Use in Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sunday May 19, 2024

9:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Impact of CPAP Termination on Permanent Work Disability in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A French Nationwide Alaska Database Analysis Sunday May 19, 2024

9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

Tailoring Social Support to Improve PAP Therapy Usage in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sunday May 19, 2024

9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

Examining Alignment of Patient Medication-taking Behaviors With Inhaler Usage Recommendations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Asthma Sunday May 19, 2024

9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

Using Natural Language Processing for Qualitative Research: Insights From a Real-world Analysis Sunday May 19, 2024

9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

A Qualitative Analysis of Perceptions and Awareness of Air Pollution and Its Health Effects in Asthma Among Asthma-care Professionals Across Southern California Monday May 20, 2024

9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

An Estimate of the Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States Into 2050 Monday May 20, 2024

9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

All-cause Mortality in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Systematic Literature Review Including Randomised Trials and Confounding Adjusted Non-randomised Controlled Studies and Meta-analysis of Positive Airway Pressure Treatment Monday May 20, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Impact of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy on Hospitalization in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Analysis of a German Healthcare Database Monday May 20, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Hypoxic Burden but Not AHI Predicts Risk of Cardiovascular Events: A Secondary Analysis of the RICCADSA Clinical Trial Monday May 20, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

A Digital Quality Improvement Program Delivered By Clinical Pharmacists Can Reduce Acute Care Visits In COPD Monday May 20, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Hands-on Simulation Training With Home Ventilators Improves PCCM Fellow Understanding of Nocturnal NIV in Chronic Hypercapnia Monday May 20, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

The Economic and Health Burden of COPD in North America Through 2050: A Scenario Analysis Based on Two Large Data Sources Tuesday May 21, 2024

9:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Impact of long-term domiciliary noninvasive ventilation (NIV) on severe exacerbations and survival in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): a nationwide cohort study using multistate models Tuesday May 21, 2024

9:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Nocturnal Hypoxemic Burden and Micro- and Macrovascular Disease in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Tuesday May 21, 2024

9:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Risk Factors for Severe Exacerbation Occurrence Among Patients With COPD-OSA Overlap Syndrome Using Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Therapy Tuesday May 21, 2024

9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

Adherence to Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1s) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patients With and Without Type 2 Diabetes Tuesday May 21, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) – outcomes in patients with treatment-emergent or persistent central sleep apnea (TE-CSA) in a European registry Tuesday, May 21, 2024

2:15 PM – 4:15 PM

A Scenario-based Modeling Study to Project the Future Burden of COPD in the United States Accounting for the Effects of E-cigarettes Tuesday May 21, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

The Impact Of Weight Change On Positive Airway Pressure Use In Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea And Obesity Tuesday May 21, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Real World GLP-1 Adherence in Patients with Treated Obstructive Sleep Apnea Tuesday May 21, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Less REM Sleep Predicts Mortality in Adults With Coronary Artery Disease and Obstructive Sleep Apnea: The RICCADSA Trial Tuesday May 21, 2024

2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Gender Specific Differences in a National Sample of Individuals with Comorbid Insomnia, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and Depression Wednesday May 22, 2024

8:15 AM - 10:15 AM

Use of Weight Management Regimens Among Positive Airway Pressure-Treated Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Obesity Wednesday May 22, 2024

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM