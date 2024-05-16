Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,913 in the last 365 days.

ATS 2024: New ResMed-Supported Research Shows Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Critical Role of PAP Therapy

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When:          May 17–22, 2024
Where:         San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) | 111 Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101
                       Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina | 333 West Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101

Research:     26 ResMed-supported abstracts will be presented at ATS. Full list below. Highlights:

  • Treatment of Sleep-Disordered Breathing with Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (READ-ASV)
    in Opioid Users – a European Registry
    • Sunday May 19, 2024, 9:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., SDCC 32A-B
    • Presented by Jean-Louis Pepin, MD, Grenoble Alpes University, France
  • An Estimate of the Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States into 2050
    • Monday, May 20, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC Area C Hall A-B2
    • Presented by Elroy Boers, PhD, ResMed Science Center
  • All-Cause Mortality in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
    • Monday, May 20, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC 32A-B
    • Presented by Atul Malhotra, MD, University of California, San Diego
  • Impact of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy on Hospitalization in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Analysis of a German Healthcare Database
    • Monday, May 20, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC 32A-B
    • Presented by Holger Woehrle, MD, Ulm Lung Centre, Germany
  • Treatment of Sleep-Disordered Breathing with Adaptive Servo-Ventilation – Outcomes in Patients with Treatment-Emergent or Persistent Central Sleep Apnea
    • Tuesday, May 21, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 15-17
    • Presented by Michael Arzt, MD, Universitätsklinikum Regensburg, Germany

Innovation Hub:     Healthcare of Today, Looking Towards Tomorrow: Digital Innovations and Patient Centricity

  • Monday, May 20, 1:15 - 1:35 p.m., SDCC Innovation Hub 4
  • Presented by Monica Mallampalli, Chief Executive Officer at Alliance of Sleep Apnea Partners, and Carlos Nunez, ResMed Chief Medical Officer

Booth #1442:            Featuring ResMed’s latest innovations in respiratory care:

  • AirCurve™ 11 Bilevel Devices Enable Healthcare Providers to Make Informed Decisions about Care, Deliver Personalized Support, and Drive Positive Therapy Outcomes for Patients with Sleep Apnea
  • AirFit F40: Experience Unprecedented Freedom with the Comfort and Optimized Seal Performance of ResMed’s Smallest Full-Face CPAP Mask

Complete list of ResMed sponsored studies to be presented at ATS 2024:

Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) in opioid users – a European registry Sunday, May 19, 2024
9:15 AM -11:15 AM
8-year Trends in Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Use in Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Impact of CPAP Termination on Permanent Work Disability in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A French Nationwide Alaska Database Analysis Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Tailoring Social Support to Improve PAP Therapy Usage in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Examining Alignment of Patient Medication-taking Behaviors With Inhaler Usage Recommendations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Asthma Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Using Natural Language Processing for Qualitative Research: Insights From a Real-world Analysis Sunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
A Qualitative Analysis of Perceptions and Awareness of Air Pollution and Its Health Effects in Asthma Among Asthma-care Professionals Across Southern California Monday May 20, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
An Estimate of the Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States Into 2050 Monday May 20, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
All-cause Mortality in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Systematic Literature Review Including Randomised Trials and Confounding Adjusted Non-randomised Controlled Studies and Meta-analysis of Positive Airway Pressure Treatment Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Impact of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy on Hospitalization in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Analysis of a German Healthcare Database Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Hypoxic Burden but Not AHI Predicts Risk of Cardiovascular Events: A Secondary Analysis of the RICCADSA Clinical Trial Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
A Digital Quality Improvement Program Delivered By Clinical Pharmacists Can Reduce Acute Care Visits In COPD Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Hands-on Simulation Training With Home Ventilators Improves PCCM Fellow Understanding of Nocturnal NIV in Chronic Hypercapnia Monday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
The Economic and Health Burden of COPD in North America Through 2050: A Scenario Analysis Based on Two Large Data Sources Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Impact of long-term domiciliary noninvasive ventilation (NIV) on severe exacerbations and survival in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): a nationwide cohort study using multistate models Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Nocturnal Hypoxemic Burden and Micro- and Macrovascular Disease in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Risk Factors for Severe Exacerbation Occurrence Among Patients With COPD-OSA Overlap Syndrome Using Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Therapy Tuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Adherence to Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1s) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patients With and Without Type 2 Diabetes Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) – outcomes in patients with treatment-emergent or persistent central sleep apnea (TE-CSA) in a European registry Tuesday, May 21, 2024
2:15 PM – 4:15 PM
A Scenario-based Modeling Study to Project the Future Burden of COPD in the United States Accounting for the Effects of E-cigarettes Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
The Impact Of Weight Change On Positive Airway Pressure Use In Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea And Obesity Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Real World GLP-1 Adherence in Patients with Treated Obstructive Sleep Apnea Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Less REM Sleep Predicts Mortality in Adults With Coronary Artery Disease and Obstructive Sleep Apnea: The RICCADSA Trial Tuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Gender Specific Differences in a National Sample of Individuals with Comorbid Insomnia, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and Depression Wednesday May 22, 2024
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Use of Weight Management Regimens Among Positive Airway Pressure-Treated Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Obesity Wednesday May 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A Mixed-methods Exploration of Patient Perspectives on Pap Therapy Initiation: Implications for Improved Outreach and Education Wednesday May 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM		 



Media questions/requests:        
Peter Duckler, +1 (773) 343-3069, pduckler@realchemistry.com
Rowena Kelley, +1 (858) 289-7272, rowena.kelley@resmed.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ATS 2024: New ResMed-Supported Research Shows Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Critical Role of PAP Therapy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more