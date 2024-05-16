Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today its participation in upcoming conferences:



TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Week, May 23, 2024 – John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron, will participate in a virtual fireside chat to be webcast at 12:25 p.m. EDT.

J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference, June 17, 2024, New York, N.Y. – Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

737-242-8448

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.