NEW PUBLIC SAFETY FACILITY BREAKS GROUND

Garden Grove, California, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the City of Garden Grove, along with developer Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, design-builder Clark Construction Group, and architect AC Martin, broke ground on Phase I of the Garden Grove Civic Center Revitalization Project, which includes a new Garden Grove Police Department public safety facility and parking structure. The 103,000-square-foot building and four-level parking structure will occupy a 2.75-acre site located at the corner of Acacia Parkway and Euclid Street in the Garden Grove Civic Center.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones spoke about the City’s continuing efforts to reimagine its downtown area with enhancements that heighten its unique sense of place.

“The Civic Center Revitalization Project is a much-needed reinvigoration to our downtown area. The project also reflects the growth and progressiveness of our community and the City’s ongoing commitment to providing more resources and amenities to our residents and visitors.”

The project is estimated to cost $152 million, which includes funding from the passage of Measure O, a 1% sales tax supporting public safety services and facilities.

Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said, “There is no community that supports their police department like the Garden Grove community. It makes coming to work even more special. We are grateful for that continued support and partnership. We are committed to their safety and providing excellent service as they go about their daily lives.”

“I would like to commend Garden Grove for its innovative, progressive approach to this project,” said Edgemoor Managing Director Brian Dugan. “The design process has been one of the most collaborative I have seen. The input we received from the police department and others in early design will help ensure the new public safety facility enables the police department to effectively protect and serve the Garden Grove community for decades to come.”

A Garden Grove resident for over 20 years, Marc Kersey, Senior Vice President at Clark Construction, said, “It’s an honor for me to deliver this project in the city I call home. The Clark team is excited to work with the local subcontracting community to build this state-of-the-art public safety facility and new park that my family and I look forward to enjoying in the future.”

Phase I of the Garden Grove Civic Center Revitalization Project is tentatively scheduled for completion in March 2026.

For more information about the Garden Grove Civic Center Revitalization Project, please visit www.ggcity.org/civic-center.

Attachment

Christine Tuomey Lewellyn EDGEMOOR INFRASTRUCTURE & REAL ESTATE 301-272-7411 christine.lewellyn@edgemoor.com