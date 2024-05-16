AMG Announces Partnership with Suma Capital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG, a leading partner to independent investment management firms globally, today announced that it acquired a minority equity interest in Suma Capital (“Suma”).



Suma is a pan-European private markets firm that invests in the transition to a lower carbon economy, a sector with increasing client allocations and deployment opportunities across Europe. Led by co-founders Enrique Tombas, David Arroyo, and Pablo Muller, Suma has approximately $800 million in assets under management primarily across infrastructure and growth strategies. The partnership marks AMG’s ninth private markets Affiliate, further evolving AMG’s business toward secular growth areas.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Suma’s partners will continue to hold a significant majority of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations.

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long‐term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of March 31, 2024, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $699 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

About Suma Capital

Founded 17 years ago, Suma Capital is a leading investment management firm with offices in Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris. The firm currently manages approximately $800 million in assets, primarily focused on sustainable infrastructures in the European Union and growth capital investments.

