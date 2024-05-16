5/16/24 – HEARING SCHEDULED FOR KAUA‘I WATER USE AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN UPDATE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

May 16, 2024

HEARING SCHEDULED FOR KAUA‘I WATER USE AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN UPDATE

(LĪHU‘E) –The state Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will host a community hearing next Tuesday, May 21, focused on the Kauaʻi Water Use and Development Plan (KWUDP) update. The purpose of the hearing is to gather public comment and those interested are encouraged to attend in-person or online.

The KWUDP is a component of the Hawaiʻi Water Plan which serves as a long-range planning guide for the conservation, protection and regulation of the state’s water resources. An important goal of the KWUDP update is to provide guidance for the island’s water resource managers, ensuring that future water needs are met while preserving the integrity of the island’s water supply.

Meeting Details:

Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 5:30 p.m.

Kauaʻi Community College

Office of Continuing Education (Room 106)

3-1901 Kaumuali‘i Highway, Līhuʻe

To attend online:

Microsoft Teams – bit.ly/kwudp-hearing

Meeting ID: 260 542 952 38, Passcode: g6AKNj

Call in (audio only): 808-829-4853, Phone Conference ID: 760 722 969#

Anyone interested is urged to attend the hearing and submit comments, orally or in writing. CWRM will continue to accept written testimony until June 4, 2024. Testimony can be submitted in the following ways:

Mail:

Commission on Water Resource Management

Department of Land and Natural Resources

P.O. Box 621

Honolulu, HI 96809

E-mail: [email protected]

Fax: 808-587-0219

For people requesting auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact CWRM at the above email address or by phone at 808-587-0214. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate/accessible formats.

The KWUDP draft plan is available at: http://kauaiwater.org/kwudp.asp

Kauaʻi Community College Campus Map:

https://www.kauai.hawaii.edu/campus-map

For more information, contact the Kaua‘i Department of Water at 808-245-5455.

