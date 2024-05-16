Spero Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Sath Shukla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ, to take place on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the NASDAQ World Headquarters New York, NY. Details are as follows:



H.C. Wainwright 2ndAnnual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ Date: May 20, 2024 Time: 1:30 - 2:00 PM ET Webcast Link: click here

The webcast may also be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Connect” tab. A replay will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections.

Spero Therapeutics is developing its wholly owned lead product candidate, SPR720 as a novel oral, first-line treatment for nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD), currently advancing in a Phase 2A proof of concept study. NTM-PD is a rare pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational oral drug advancing in a Phase 3 registrational trial for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), including pyelonephritis. Spero granted GSK an exclusive license to commercialize tebipenem HBr in all territories, except certain Asian territories.

SPR206 is an innovative, investigational IV-administered direct-acting next generation polymyxin that has shown antibiotic activity against MDR Gram-negative pathogens, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa in preclinical studies. An Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been cleared by the FDA to advance SPR206 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.



