FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: The Beverly Hilton

Date: May 22nd, 2024

Format: 1:1’s Only

Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis

Date: May 29th, 2024

Format: 1:1’s Only

TD Securities 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

Date: May 30th, 2024

Format: 1:1’s Only

Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Location: The InterContinental Boston Hotel

Date: June 5th, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:55 am - 11:25 am ET & 1:1’s

Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

Date: June 6th, 2024

Format: 1:1’s Only

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com