Read more about LDVA to host inaugural Veterans Day at the Capitol to honor veterans, bring awareness to veterans issues

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 16, 2024
LDVA TO HOST INAUGURAL VETERANS DAY AT THE CAPITOL TO HONOR VETERANS, BRING AWARENESS TO VETERANS ISSUES
BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Retired) invites all veterans and veteran supporters to attend LDVA’s inaugural Veterans Day at the Capitol on Monday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will honor Louisiana’s veterans and create awareness of veterans’ issues while providing an opportunity for dialogue with policymakers and other stakeholders.
“Partnerships are critical to the success of LDVA’s mission to advocate for Louisiana’s veterans and their families,” said Secretary Meginley. “Veterans Day at the Capitol creates a platform where veterans can interact with legislators and fellow veterans, as well as state and federal VA leadership, to discuss how we can best serve veterans.”
The event begins at 9 a.m. in Memorial Hall, located between the House and Senate chambers, where 24 veteran resource organizations will man informational tables through 3 p.m. LDVA and USDVA will be represented, as well as traditional and non-traditional organizations including:
Acadiana Veteran Alliance
Alive & Well
American Legion
Blinded Veterans Association
Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana
Disabled American Veterans
Louisiana Economic Development
Louisiana Women Veterans
Marine Corps League
Military Order of the Purple Heart
National Alliance on Mental Illness
NextOp Vets
Songs for Survivors
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services
Start Corporation
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans Treatment Courts
Vietnam Veterans of America
Volunteers of America
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex
Work for Warriors=
Wounded Warrior Project
In addition to representation in Memorial Hall, we will hold a Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal ceremony at 10 a.m. in Alario Plaza (House Patio), which is located on the east side of the Capitol nearest to the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. Guests may also visit the park, and the Old Arsenal Museum, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about Veterans Day at the Capitol, please email veteran@la.gov or call 225.219.5005.
