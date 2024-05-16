Read more about LDVA to host inaugural Veterans Day at the Capitol to honor veterans, bring awareness to veterans issues

POSTED ON May 16, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 16, 2024

LDVA TO HOST INAUGURAL VETERANS DAY AT THE CAPITOL TO HONOR VETERANS, BRING AWARENESS TO VETERANS ISSUES

BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Retired) invites all veterans and veteran supporters to attend LDVA’s inaugural Veterans Day at the Capitol on Monday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will honor Louisiana’s veterans and create awareness of veterans’ issues while providing an opportunity for dialogue with policymakers and other stakeholders.

“Partnerships are critical to the success of LDVA’s mission to advocate for Louisiana’s veterans and their families,” said Secretary Meginley. “Veterans Day at the Capitol creates a platform where veterans can interact with legislators and fellow veterans, as well as state and federal VA leadership, to discuss how we can best serve veterans.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. in Memorial Hall, located between the House and Senate chambers, where 24 veteran resource organizations will man informational tables through 3 p.m. LDVA and USDVA will be represented, as well as traditional and non-traditional organizations including:

Acadiana Veteran Alliance

Alive & Well

American Legion

Blinded Veterans Association

Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana

Disabled American Veterans

Louisiana Economic Development

Louisiana Women Veterans

Marine Corps League

Military Order of the Purple Heart

National Alliance on Mental Illness

NextOp Vets

Songs for Survivors

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services

Start Corporation

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Veterans Treatment Courts

Vietnam Veterans of America

Volunteers of America

Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex

Work for Warriors=

Wounded Warrior Project

In addition to representation in Memorial Hall, we will hold a Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal ceremony at 10 a.m. in Alario Plaza (House Patio), which is located on the east side of the Capitol nearest to the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. Guests may also visit the park, and the Old Arsenal Museum, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Veterans Day at the Capitol, please email veteran@la.gov or call 225.219.5005.

###