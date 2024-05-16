The EBRD recorded a net profit of €2.1 billion in 2023, offsetting all of the €1.1 billion losses incurred in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Financial Report 2023 includes the approved and audited financial statements (required to be submitted under Article 27 of the Agreement Establishing the Bank and Section 13 of its By-Laws), as well as additional reporting and disclosures on the EBRD’s risk management, corporate governance and structure.