MassDEP Penalizes Thermoplastics Manufacturer for Withholding Information about PFAS Contamination at its Holden Property  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) issued a $15,125 penalty to Avient Colorants USA, LLC, a manufacturer of paints and coatings, for failure to notify MassDEP about releases of hazardous materials. Avient discovered PFAS in groundwater at its property at 85 Industrial Drive in Holden but did not take timely action to contact MassDEP as required by law.

“PFAS is a persistent problem that requires our prompt attention to address and mitigate; groundwater that is contaminated with these hazardous forever chemicals often end up in the drinking water supply,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Sitting on information about PFAS contamination further endangers water resources and public health. We expect companies to comply with our state regulations and take responsible actions that prioritize the health and safety of our environment and communities.”

In October 2021, MassDEP was notified that PFAS detected in groundwater at a property on Main Street in Holden likely originated at a property on Industrial Drive. MassDEP issued a Request for Information to Avient, which operates a facility near the Main Street property. Avient provided a report to MassDEP showing that it had identified PFAS in groundwater at its property a full year prior. Instead of contacting MassDEP within 120 days of learning about the contamination, as required by law, the Company waited until after receiving a MassDEP order in June 2023 to do so.

In addition to paying the $15,125 penalty, Avient must conduct and submit to MassDEP an investigation of PFAS in groundwater at the Company’s property, due in June 2024.

PFAS are a group of chemicals widely used in common consumer products, particularly non-stick coatings, outdoor clothing, and in certain firefighting foams. Exposure to sufficiently elevated levels of certain PFAS compounds may cause a variety of health effects including developmental effects in infants, impacts to certain organ functions and the immune system, and an elevated cancer risk.

