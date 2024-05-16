Chuck Hansen, CEO, Electro Scan Inc., Named to UCLA's 2024 Bruin Business 100
Chuck Hansen honored as a 2024 Bruin Business 100, a graduate of the UCLA Graduate School of Management, 1982.
Using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH buried lead pipe can be confirmed from accessing curbstop locations or from inside buildings at the meter.
Electro Scan's SWORDFISH contains everything a water utility needs to test and report surveys of their water service lines, including lead detection.
The UCLA Alumni Association Celebrates Exceptional Business Visionaries, Including Electro Scan's Pioneering Work in Detecting Buried Lead Water Pipes
I am proud to be recognized as part of the 2024 Bruin Business honorees.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. is proud to announce that Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc. has been selected as a 2024 Bruin Business 100.
— Chuck Hansen, Electro Scan Inc.
Selected annually by the UCLA Alumni Association, the Bruin Business 100 celebrates the hard work, talent and innovation of exceptional alumni business owners, founders and visionaries.
"I am proud to be recognized as part of the 2024 Bruin Business honorees," stated Chuck Hansen, Electro Scan Inc. "I thoroughly enjoyed earning my Master of Business Administration at UCLA's Anderson School of Management, and appreciated the long-term personal and business relationship with the school."
Hansen received his BS from the University of California, Berkeley (1978), MBA from UCLA (1982), and Professional Certificate, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Stanford University (2024).
After a successful career in providing world class management solutions to state and local governments, working with 16 of the 20 largest cities in the U.S. and deploying the State of California CALTRANS Work Management System, Hansen sold his privately-held business to Golden Gate Capital and later founded Electro Scan Inc. in 2011.
At the urging Dr. Ken Kerrie, P.E., Founder & Director, Office of Water Programs, the company's goal was to develop new technologies that could overcome the inaccuracies of legacy cameras and acoustic listening devices to find and measure leaks in sewer and water pipes.
The holder of 18 patents with several more patents-pending, Hansen opened his first international office in London, England in 2014 to service British water companies and support leading European and Gulf State water utilities.
In 2022, Hansen unveiled his SWORDFISH product; the first commercially available sensor to identify and assess pipe materials in buried water service lines, including the ability to identify copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipes.
Competing against less accurate predictive models, incomplete maps, and visually inspection of excavated pipes, Electro Scan stands alone in its ability to accurately determine pipe materials, without digging.
Today, over 50,000 U.S. water utilities are facing a deadline of October 16, 2024 set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide a preliminary inventory of water service lines.
Both utility-owned pipelines connected to municipal water mains and privately property-owned pipes, generally located from the water meter to the house.
With 9 to 20 MILLION estimated lead water service lines still in active use in the U.S., even with updated information the status of more than 21 MILLION pipes is still UNKNOWN, with an additional 19 MILLION UNREPORTED. Combined, that represents nearly 40% of all water service lines in the United States.
Many utilities have not yet started their assessment projects, but water agencies are expected to take the next ten years to complete an accurate pipe assessment to safeguard water customers or risk mandated replacement of all unknown and lead service lines.
A long time musician that bought his first baritone saxophone while enrolled at UCLA, Hansen has played with many of his favorite artists & bands, including Charles Kelley (Lady A), Eddie Money, Huey Lewis and the News, Kenny G, Macklemore, Mickey Thomas, Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith, and Tower of Power.
A reception for the 2024 Bruin Business 100 will be held Thursday, May 16, from 6-8 pm at the James West Alumni Center at UCLA, Westwood, California.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, California, USA, and is a leading international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and delivers technical field services using its SaaS-based cloud application that automatically locates, measures, and reports leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis; typically not found or confirmed by legacy inspection methods.
HASHTAGS
#BruinBusinesses #acousticsensors #ai #amp8 #artificialintelligence #asce #askchuck #awwa #awwam77 #britishwater #californiadrought #chuckhansen #cipp #conditionassessment #conductivity #deeplearning #drainage #drought #dwi #electromagnetic #electroscan #epa #esg #esginvesting #fell #gettheleadout #gpm #infrastructure #innovyze #inspection #iot #lcri #lcrr #lcr #leak #leadpipe #leadetection #leaks #leakdetection #leakdetectionoftheyear2021 #lps #m77 #machinelearning #megadrought #ml #nassco #pacp #pcat #piperepair #pressuretransient #resilient #resiliency #satellite #sewer #sewerai #sustainability #swan #swordfish #trenchless #trident #usepa #utilities #wastewater #water #waterai #wsaa #worldbank #wsaa
Janine Mullinix
Electro Scan Inc.
+1 916-779-0660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube