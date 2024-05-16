Submit Release
Consumer Reports and the Center for Democracy & Technology welcome the Colorado General Assembly’s passage of AI bias bill.

Denver, CO – Consumer Reports and the Center for Democracy & Technology welcome the General Assembly’s passage of SB 205, a bill that would establish basic safeguards for the use of AI in high-stakes decisions affecting consumers and workers, such as decisions about access to housing, lending, and employment. 

SB 205 would require companies to assess high-risk AI tools for the risk of discrimination, and would give consumers and workers the right to know when and how AI is being used to make consequential decisions about them. 

“This bill lays an important foundation for Colorado to build on. Right now, consumers have no idea when potentially biased or error-prone AI software is used in decisions about whether they get insurance, medical treatment, or screened out of a job. This legislation would shine some much-needed sunlight on high-risk artificial intelligence. There’s still work to do to ensure strong enforcement and to close some remaining loopholes. We look forward to Governor Polis signing SB 205, and working with the Governor and Colorado legislators in the future,” said Grace Gedye, policy analyst with Consumer Reports.

“Workers’ rights and consumer advocates have long called for legislation that would bring transparency and accountability to the shadowy world of AI-driven decisions,” said Matt Scherer, Senior Policy Counsel at the Center for Democracy & Technology. “Majority Leader Rodriguez and Representatives Rutinel and Titone took stakeholder input seriously before bringing SB 205 to the floor, and the bill on Governor Polis’s desk reflects their thoughtfulness and diligence. We look forward to the Governor signing this much-needed baseline legislation and working with civil society and other stakeholders to make sure that SB 205’s impact matches its spirit.”

CR recently published an AI policy guide that outlines our key positions and recommendations for policymakers. 

Contact: cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

