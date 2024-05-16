American Addiction Centers Names Desert Hope Treatment Center a Veterans Center of Excellence

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) has recognized Desert Hope Treatment Center as a Veterans Center of Excellence, highlighting its commitment to providing high-quality, Veterans-focused care. With over 18 million Veterans in the United States, AAC aims to ensure that these heroes have access to top-notch treatment centers. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than one in ten Veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, slightly higher than the general population. Deployment often leads to unhealthy drinking and drug use among Veterans. To address this issue, AAC launched the initiative to identify its centers that excel in Veterans' addiction treatment.

Desert Hope achieved this distinction due to its long standing connection with local Veterans Affairs as a community partner and its dedication to evidence-based, trauma-informed care. The center has appointed a specialized Veterans care team composed of Veterans themselves, ensuring a deep understanding of the unique needs and culture of these individuals. Additionally, Desert Hope Treatment Center is committed to advanced certification of its staff in Veterans care services, a rarity among healthcare providers.

"Our veterans have selflessly served our country, and it is our honor to ensure they receive the highest quality care and support as they navigate their recovery journey," said Kristin Berg, Executive Director of Desert Hope Treatment Center.

As a Veterans Center of Excellence, Desert Hope Treatment Center offers AAC's new program, The Rally Point: AAC. This program utilizes a proprietary curriculum that addresses mental health and trauma, empowering Veterans through a mission-focused mindset approach with strength-based therapy and positive psychology. Veterans also benefit from concierge services for care coordination. In addition to its specialized Veterans treatment, Desert Hope Treatment Center offers a wide range of evidence-based therapies, including Motivational Interviewing and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. The center also provides specialty group services such as anger management classes, yoga, art therapy, and PTSD education.

“Our program is designed to foster connection, understanding, and camaraderie among Veterans as they navigate their path to recovery,” says Lead Program Therapist Michelle Lamb. “We are proud to offer daily veterans-only groups and specialized programming where Veterans can find solace in knowing they are not alone and can draw strength from their shared bond and common experiences.”

To learn more about The Rally Point AAC program at Desert Hope, visit https://deserthopetreatment.com/las-vegas-program/veteran-program/

About Desert Hope Treatment Center:

Desert HopeTreatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, visit deserthopetreatment.com.

Contact:

Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com

615-587-7728

