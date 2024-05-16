Of all the homes commenced last month, 33% were in the four Dublin local authorities. By local authority, the most units commenced were in Dublin City (2,656) followed by Cork City (2,394) and Fingal (1,500).
Construction started on record 18,000 new homes in April
