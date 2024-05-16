Lactalis Canada’s President & CEO Mark Taylor Inducted Into 2024 Grocery Business Hall of Fame.

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, congratulates Lactalis Canada President & CEO Mark Taylor on his induction into the 2024 Grocery Business Hall of Fame in the Suppliers category.



Launched in 2021, the Grocery Business Hall of Fame honours the achievements of current and past retailers and suppliers. Selected by the Grocery Business industry committee, Grocery Business Hall of Fame inductees are recognized for their service to the industry and for their commitment to supporting the growth of the grocery sector in Canada.

“I’m honoured to be inducted into the Grocery Business Hall of Fame ‘Class of 2024’ and be in the company of many of my esteemed industry peers,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “I share this special recognition with the entire Lactalis Canada team who continually strive for excellence across every facet of the business to ensure we deliver on our core purpose as leading dairy suppliers – to Enrich and Nurture the Lives of Canadians every single day.”

Since joining Lactalis Canada as President & CEO in 2018, Mark has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and transformation including leading the CDN$1.62 billion acquisition of Kraft Heinz’s natural cheese business in Canada in 2019, the biggest of-its-kind in Canadian dairy history. This transaction was followed by the integration of Ultima Foods Inc., the Kraft Heinz Grated cheese business in Canada in 2021 and Marie Morin Canada in 2023. Today, Lactalis Canada is the third largest country by turnover within the Lactalis Group, the third largest branded CPG manufacturer in Canada and has been named on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers.

Within the industry, Mark has played an instrumental role in the advocacy and creation of a Grocery Code of Conduct for Canada. Mark sits on the Board of Directors of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC), the Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) and The Grocery Foundation where he also Chairs the Donations Committee. In 2023, he was appointed as cabinet member of the Feel Out Loud with Kids Help Phone campaign, the largest youth mental health movement in Canada.

Mark brings over 30 years of experience in CPG, notably in the dairy category through various leadership roles across the supply chain from farm to consumer. Prior to joining Lactalis Canada, Mark was Group Managing Director of Lactalis U.K. and Ireland from 2015 to 2018.

Learn more about Mark HERE and the Grocery Business Hall of Fame recognition program HERE.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

