Verifacto Revolutionizes Auto Finance Industry with Smart DMS Underwriting System

Atlanta, USA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifacto, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the auto finance industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Smart DMS Underwriting System. This new feature is set to transform the way auto finance institutions operate by providing an all-in-one solution for streamlined underwriting processes.



Key Features of Verifacto’s Smart DMS Underwriting System:

All-in-One System: With Verifacto’s Smart DMS Underwriting System, there’s no need for integration with other systems. Everything you need for efficient underwriting is available in one comprehensive platform, saving time and eliminating the hassle of managing multiple systems.

Compliance: Compliance is non-negotiable in the auto finance industry. When we talk about the Underwriting System, we’re dealing with the most personalized details of our customers. Systems that integrate and transfer this information between different systems and various companies are at risk of exposure to legal claims. Verifacto Underwriting System is designed to comply with all relevant regulations, ensuring peace of mind for finance institutions.

Full Adaptability: Every finance institution operates differently, which is why Verifacto’s Smart DMS Underwriting System is fully adaptable to internal work processes. Customize the system to fit your unique needs and workflows.

Free for Use: Verifacto is committed to empowering auto finance professionals, which is why the Smart DMS Underwriting System is offered free of charge to users. This allows finance institutions of all sizes to access cutting-edge technology without the burden of additional costs.

Fast: Time is of the essence in the auto finance industry, and Verifacto’s Smart DMS Underwriting System delivers lightning-fast processing speeds. Say goodbye to long wait times and hello to quick, efficient underwriting decisions.

Credit Check: Conducting credit checks is a breeze with Verifacto’s Smart DMS Underwriting System. Easily access credit information directly from the system, allowing for thorough credit assessments and informed decision-making.

Bank Statement Generation: Need to review bank statements? Verifacto has you covered. Generate bank statements directly within the Smart DMS Underwriting System, eliminating the need to manually gather this crucial information from multiple sources.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our Smart DMS Underwriting System to the auto finance industry,” said Hezi Moore, Verifacto’s CEO. “This powerful new feature exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately, empower finance professionals to succeed.”

About Verifacto:

Verifacto is a leading provider of software solutions for the auto finance industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Verifacto is dedicated to helping finance institutions streamline their operations, mitigate risks, and achieve greater success.

Please visit www.Verifacto.com.

Contact

Hezi Moore

+(678) 916-8311

yotamk@verifacto.com

Disclaimer: The information mentioned in the press release is provided by source Verifacto. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly for any queries/issues.