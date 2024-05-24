Author Artell Smith’s Book “Taj’s Sabbatical” Stuns Sci-Fi Enthusiasts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Artell Smith is set to captivate readers with his latest masterpiece, "Taj's Sabbatical." This gripping science fiction novel takes readers on an exhilarating journey through a world teetering on the edge of destruction, where a Sol System Kingdom enforcer and his AI companion must confront evil to save the planet and his loved ones.
In "Taj's Sabbatical," readers will be immersed in the life of Taj, a skilled enforcer facing his most formidable challenge yet. The world's fate hangs in the balance as Taj and his AI companion Sammy embark on a perilous mission to thwart the diabolical plans of a malevolent villain threatening to unleash chaos and destruction.
Artell Smith's storytelling prowess shines as he weaves a narrative that goes beyond the conventional tropes of science fiction. The thrilling science fiction read delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships, adding layers of depth to the action-packed adventure. From dangerous escapades to daring rescue missions to the profound exploration of AI and its impact on our future, this book will keep you hooked till the end.
As the suspense builds and the stakes escalate, readers will find themselves on the edge of their seats, eagerly turning the pages to unravel the mysteries and witness the epic showdown between good and evil. Will Taj and his family prevail against the forces that threaten to plunge the world into darkness, and can love truly conquer all?
"Taj's Sabbatical" is a thrilling fusion of heart-pounding action, complex plot twists, and thought-provoking characters. This book is a must-read for fans of science fiction who crave a captivating blend of adventure, thrill, and the triumph of the human spirit.
About the Author
o My son Troy and I have always been very curious about “world-building” in the context of a fast-paced science fiction story. Taj’s Sabbatical takes this thought and spins our solar system (Earth, Luna, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt) in a direction that bends the future of humanity in a different direction. The story is set 80 years in the future and uses characters from many different walks of life in a “normalized” fashion, including the presence of synthetics, cyborgs, formerly embodied beings (living in virtual space), gay, straight, old, young, etc. The point is to tell a story in a context, not a story about the context.
o Authors are Artell Smith and Troy Smith.
o When we want to relax with a good book, Troy and, we choose a science fiction or fantasy book. That’s no doubt the source of the attraction for writing in this genre. However, I actively write in three different areas: 1) as mentioned, science fiction (Taj’s Sabbatical) and fantasy (A Death at Christmas and Other Wondrous Events), 2) business management (No Time to Waste and Engage.Coach.Develop.), and 3) elder care (Champions Needed, with Carol J. Purdy Miller).
Eric Jones
In "Taj's Sabbatical," readers will be immersed in the life of Taj, a skilled enforcer facing his most formidable challenge yet. The world's fate hangs in the balance as Taj and his AI companion Sammy embark on a perilous mission to thwart the diabolical plans of a malevolent villain threatening to unleash chaos and destruction.
Artell Smith's storytelling prowess shines as he weaves a narrative that goes beyond the conventional tropes of science fiction. The thrilling science fiction read delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships, adding layers of depth to the action-packed adventure. From dangerous escapades to daring rescue missions to the profound exploration of AI and its impact on our future, this book will keep you hooked till the end.
As the suspense builds and the stakes escalate, readers will find themselves on the edge of their seats, eagerly turning the pages to unravel the mysteries and witness the epic showdown between good and evil. Will Taj and his family prevail against the forces that threaten to plunge the world into darkness, and can love truly conquer all?
"Taj's Sabbatical" is a thrilling fusion of heart-pounding action, complex plot twists, and thought-provoking characters. This book is a must-read for fans of science fiction who crave a captivating blend of adventure, thrill, and the triumph of the human spirit.
About the Author
o My son Troy and I have always been very curious about “world-building” in the context of a fast-paced science fiction story. Taj’s Sabbatical takes this thought and spins our solar system (Earth, Luna, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt) in a direction that bends the future of humanity in a different direction. The story is set 80 years in the future and uses characters from many different walks of life in a “normalized” fashion, including the presence of synthetics, cyborgs, formerly embodied beings (living in virtual space), gay, straight, old, young, etc. The point is to tell a story in a context, not a story about the context.
o Authors are Artell Smith and Troy Smith.
o When we want to relax with a good book, Troy and, we choose a science fiction or fantasy book. That’s no doubt the source of the attraction for writing in this genre. However, I actively write in three different areas: 1) as mentioned, science fiction (Taj’s Sabbatical) and fantasy (A Death at Christmas and Other Wondrous Events), 2) business management (No Time to Waste and Engage.Coach.Develop.), and 3) elder care (Champions Needed, with Carol J. Purdy Miller).
Eric Jones
CD Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other