Lucidworks Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the premier search solutions provider, was named a Leader in the May 2024 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery .



“This Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery is the first version of this Magic Quadrant™. It replaces the Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search. Gartner® defines Search and Product Discovery as applications that augment digital commerce solutions to facilitate navigation, filtering, comparisons, and ultimately selection of products.”

“A best-in-class search experience is a key competitive advantage,” said Mike Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks. “Lucidworks is dedicated to providing our clients with the search technology and expertise to drive excellent experiences for their customers. We’re honored to be recognized as a Leader for our continued innovation in search solutions and digital experiences. In the coming months we will be introducing even more powerful total AI solutions to connect people with what they’re looking for in a meaningful way.”

Brands such as Lenovo and Crate & Barrel rely on Lucidworks to transform digital experiences so that users can meet their goals. For example, in the first full year Lucidworks was deployed on Lenovo.com , the annual revenue contribution through search increased by 95%. A total economic impact (TEI) study from Forrester also noted a 361% positive ROI with Lucidworks search.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines research report is available here . Contact Lucidworks today to learn how Lucidworks creates better digital experiences through search for some of the world’s largest brands.

Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery, 13 May 2024, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, Sandy Shen, Noam Dorros

Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with search and browse. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world's largest brands including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, and Red Hat rely on Lucidworks' suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

Press Contact: Lauren Gill Escalate PR lucidworks@escalatepr.com