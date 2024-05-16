Herbert Hernandez, GIGIL Cofounder Concludes Successful US Tour as Lead Guitarist of Philippines-based 6cyclemind
In addition to his musical pursuits, Hernandez is also an award-winning creative director, co-founding GIGIL agency
Our success is a testament to the support we've received, and we're excited to continue pushing creative boundaries and delivering unforgettable performances.”UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a monumental year for Herbert Hernandez, the lead guitarist of the internationally acclaimed Filipino rock band 6cyclemind. Beyond his musical endeavors, Hernandez has garnered recognition as an award-winning creative director, co-founding the highly-respected GIGIL creative agency, a testament to his diverse talents and accomplishments across various fields.
— Herbert Hernandez
6cyclemind, deeply rooted in the vibrant music scene of the Philippines, has captivated audiences worldwide with its melodic rock tunes and poignant lyrics, amassing nearly one million followers on Facebook.
Hernandez, pivotal as the band's lead guitarist for almost 15 years, has been instrumental in their journey of acclaim and influence, both within the Filipino community and beyond.
6CycleMind Wraps Up Epic 2024 USA Tour
Recently, Hernandez and 6cyclemind embarked on a riveting tour across the USA alongside Banda ni Kleggy, captivating audiences across major California cities, Chicago and Atlanta in March 2024.
Their electrifying performances culminated in a remarkable finale at the Historic BAL Theater in the Bay Area, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next tour.
"Our journey wouldn't have been possible without the love and dedication of our fans," Hernandez said. "We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to share our music with the world and to continue doing what we love."
6cyclemind has achieved numerous milestones throughout its illustrious career, including releasing five studio albums under Sony Music Philippines.
With a dedicated fan base spanning the globe, 6cyclemind's influence extends far beyond the borders of the Philippines. Their music resonates with audiences of all ages, transcending cultural barriers and uniting listeners through the power of sound.
6cyclemind also launched its latest single, "Nandiyan Pa Ba?" with 6cyclemind & Gloc-9 featuring Josh Villena of Autotelic, Bayang Barrios, and 6cyclemind Kids. Spotify already has 200,000 streams.
In addition to their musical endeavors, 6cyclemind has also made significant contributions to the cultural landscape of the Philippines. As ambassadors of Filipino rock music, they have played a pivotal role in shaping the country's music scene and inspiring future musicians.
Herbert Hernandez: Musician And Business Visionary
Hernandez's journey to success has been marked by significant milestones as a musician and entrepreneur. As a co-founder of the esteemed creative agency GIGIL, his visionary leadership has propelled the company to remarkable heights.
In late 2023, GIGIL Philippines received the prestigious title of Campaign Brief's Philippines Agency of the Year, a testament to the company's unwavering dedication and innovative approach. Last year, the group also brought its humorous and innovative creative talents to the United States and Canada, expanding its reach in markets across North America.
Reflecting on his journey, Hernandez attributes his success to his unwavering faith and gratitude towards the support of his loved ones.
"God says be steady and just have faith," Hernandez expressed. "Everything happens for a reason. He had it all planned. Thank you for everything, Lord! Thank you to the families and friends who support our work."
Herbert Hernandez graduated Magna Cum Laude and topped his Advertising class. His illustrious career began with remarkable contributions at JWT, where he demonstrated exceptional talent.
Recognizing his creative prowess, he was appointed Creative Director at DM9JaymeSyfu, showcasing his ability to innovate and inspire. Hernandez's journey reached new heights as he ascended to the position of Executive Creative Director at Y&R Philippines, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader in the advertising industry before founding GIGIL.
Looking to the future, Hernandez expresses excitement about the prospects of both GIGIL and 6cyclemind, emphasizing the band's commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering unforgettable performances that resonate globally.
"Our success is a testament to the support we've received," Hernandez shared, "and we're excited to continue pushing creative boundaries and delivering unforgettable performances."
Margie Husmalaga
GIGIL
+63 908 896 8597
email us here