Keeper Security Achieves Nine-Win Victory in 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Keeper wins big in numerous categories for its ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence and cybersecurity leadership

These accolades in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program are a testament to the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our enterprise and consumer cybersecurity solutions.” — Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces top honours in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The annual awards program celebrates outstanding leadership, innovation and excellence in information security. Keeper achieved wins in the following categories of this prestigious awards program:

Global Cybersecurity Visionary

Chief Executive of the Year

Chief Technology Officer of the Year

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company

Best Cybersecurity Company

Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Zero Trust Security

Cybersecurity Research

With cybersecurity visionaries Darren Guccione and Craig Lurey at the helm, Keeper Security is transforming the way businesses and consumers protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity-related cyber attacks, while gaining organisation-wide visibility and control.

“We congratulate Keeper Security on their well-deserved recognition in the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and commend them for their pioneering approach to cybersecurity,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “This achievement reflects Keeper’s commitment to providing innovative, zero-trust cybersecurity solutions that set new industry standards.”

Keeper isn’t just committed to security; they are fanatical about it. Keeper’s patented, zero-trust KeeperPAM platform unifies three essential IAM products - Keeper Connection Manager, Keeper Secrets Manager and Enterprise Password Manager - delivering enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management in one unified platform. Recognized by Enterprise Management Associates as a ‘Value Leader’ in its privileged access management radar report, KeeperPAM easily deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance.

“In the face of rapidly evolving threats, new regulations and advancements such as AI and passkeys, cybersecurity is more critical than ever before," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "At Keeper, we continue to innovate by creating easy-to-use, highly scalable solutions that meet the needs of today’s IT and security professionals. These accolades in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program are a testament to the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our enterprise and consumer cybersecurity solutions."

Keeper’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge security architecture is unmatched in safeguarding information and mitigating the risk of a data breach. Keeper has stood by its commitment to protect organisations’ most valuable data for more than a decade through its best-in-class security model and transparent approach to sharing it with the public. Keeper’s global footprint spans across the US, UK, Europe and APAC regions. Keeper holds the longest-standing SOC 2 attestation and ISO 27001 certification in the industry; is FIPS 140-2 validated; GDPR, CCPA, and PCI DSS compliant; and FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorised.

###

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations around the world. Keeper’s affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

In the complex and dynamic world of cybersecurity, excellence often goes unnoticed. That’s where the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards come in. We recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in information security.