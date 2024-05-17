Indian River State College Has Olympic Level Performance Medaling at the HOSA State Leadership Conference
IRSC’s HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Team recently won 6 Gold Medals, Silver, and Bronze at the State Leadership ConferenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three IRSC HOSA Chapter Ambassadors (Sara Anderson, Rachel Cannon, and Layloni Morris) attended the HOSA State Leadership Conference (SLC) which was held recently at the Marriott World Center in Orlando. The State conference was the largest in Florida’s history hosting more than 3,800 HOSA members/competitors, Advisors, and guests, 50+ competitive events, and 10 recognition events.
IRSC was one of 14 Postsecondary educational institutions representing Florida HOSA.
IRSC HOSA students began their successful competition at the regional conference in January 2024 in West Palm Beach. There, HOSA students choose 1 main competitive event and are encouraged to add one recognition event. The HOSA IRSC Chapter made history as one student leader opted to compete in five events at the State level. Sara Anderson also broke the norm competing in 5 events, receiving medals for all 5 events at the HOSA State Leadership Conference.
Competition Results were (in alpha order):
• Sara Anderson (Stuart, Florida) –
o Family Medicine Physician (Gold)
o Courtesy Corp, Postsecondary (Gold)
o Barbara James Community Health Service Award - 185 hours (Silver)
o Healthcare Issues Exam (Gold Recognition of Excellence)
o HOSA Happenings - Chapter Newsletter - (Gold Recognition of Excellence)
• Rachel Cannon (Palm City, Florida) –
o Physical Therapy (Gold)
o Healthcare Issues Exam (Gold Recognition of Excellence)
• Layloni Morris (Vero Beach, Florida) –
o Medical Reading (Bronze)
All Three Indian River State College HOSA students are now State of Florida HOSA Representatives and have been invited to continue their final competition at the HOSA International Leadership Conference scheduled for this June 25th – 30th, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
In addition, IRSC Faculty and HOSA Advisor, Emlyn Anderson was the winner of the Outstanding Chapter Advisor (Postsecondary) 2023-2024 in the State of Florida. The recipient “possess traits such as dedication to students and the Health Science/HOSA partnership , as well as a caring and encouraging personality”.
For more information about the Indian River State College Foundation please call 772-462-4786 or email at foundation@irsc.edu
About INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE:
Indian River State College (IRSC), winner of the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, is a recognized leader in higher education. IRSC is a comprehensive institution offering career training, certificate programs, associate degrees, and baccalaureate degree programs to support its students' educational goals.
IRSC has consistently fulfilled its mission of responding to the needs of the community by adopting a simple philosophy: offer the best quality education at the most affordable price possible. The College is the only open-access public institution of higher education in its four-county service district, and the IRSC Promise Program affords all high school graduates in its service district the opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree. For more information, please visit: www.irsc.edu
I: @irsctheriver | F: irsctheriver | X / T: @IRSCTheRiver
About Health Occupations Students of America:
HOSA – Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and is designed for student leaders pursuing careers in the healthcare industry. HOSA – Future Health Professionals is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the Florida Department of Education, the Health Science Technology Education Division of the Association for Career and Technical Education, and over 50 other health-related partners and industry associations. For more information, please visit: www.flhosa.org
