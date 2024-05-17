Indian River State College Has Olympic Level Performance Medaling at the HOSA State Leadership Conference

Indian River State College (IRSC) Logo IRSC HOSA Team Members Layloni Morris, Sara Anderson, Rachel Cannon (Photo Credit: IRSC) IRSC HOSA Club Members Awards (Photo Credit: IRSC) IRSC HOSA Club Members (Photo Credit: IRSC)

IRSC’s HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Team recently won 6 Gold Medals, Silver, and Bronze at the State Leadership Conference