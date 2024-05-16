Postal Realty to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2024

CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6, 2024.



About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

