Cribl Names Carahsoft North America Distributor of the Year for 2024

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the 2024 North America Distributor of the Year Award by Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security. This recognition, announced at Cribl’s Fiscal Year 2025 Kick-Off event, highlights Carahsoft’s exceptional performance in delivering Cribl solutions to the Public Sector.



“Carahsoft was a standout for this award,” said Zac Kilpatrick, Vice President of Global GTM Partners at Cribl. “As teams look to improve their IT and security data management, they look for choice, control and flexibility. Cribl helps customers realize their data management strategies by meeting these crucial needs. Carahsoft has consistently delivered on these fronts, and we are truly grateful for their partnership, efforts and trust over the past two years.”

Since becoming Cribl’s Public Sector distributor in 2022, Carahsoft has played a pivotal role in driving customer expansion and acquisition through targeted email, call and social media campaigns complemented by a series of educational webinars. Additionally, Carahsoft’s efforts have facilitated the inclusion of Cribl on 14 distinct contract vehicles across Federal, and State and Local Government sectors, fostering growth and success in the Public Sector market.

“Carahsoft is thrilled to be named Cribl’s North America Distributor of the Year Award for 2024,” said Andres Azcuna, Sales Director who leads the Cribl Team at Carahsoft. “As the volume and complexity of data continue to surge across all Public Sector teams, Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain dedicated to expanding the acquisition pathways for solutions that manage, filter and leverage data for efficient threat intelligence.”

