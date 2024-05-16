Updated August 21, 2023

FDA is evaluating bulk drug substances that were nominated for inclusion on the 503B bulks list, proceeding case by case, under the standard provided by the statute.

FDA has evaluated the following bulk drug substances and determined that there is a clinical need for outsourcing facilities to compound drug products using these bulk drug substances under section 503B of the FD&C Act:

Bulk Drug Substances Included on the 503B Bulks List

Federal Register Citation

Date of Publication

Diphenylcyclopropenone (for topical use only)

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Glycolic acid (for topical use in concentrations up to 70% only)

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Quinacrine HCl (for oral use only)

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Squaric acid dibutyl ester (for topical use only)

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Trichloroacetic acid (for topical use only)

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

FDA has evaluated the following bulk drug substances and determined that there is not a clinical need for outsourcing facilities to compound drug products using these bulk drug substances under section 503B of the FD&C Act:

Bulk Drug Substances Not Included on the 503B Bulks List

Federal Register Citation

Date of Publication

Diazepam

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Dipyridamole

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Dobutamine hydrochloride

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Dopamine hydrochloride

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Edetate calcium disodium

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Ephedrine sulfate

88 FR 56837

8/21/2023

Folic acid

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Glycopyrrolate

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Hydroxychloroquine sulfate

88 FR 56837

8/21/2023

Hydroxyzine hydrochloride

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Mannitol

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Methacholine chloride

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Metoclopramide hydrochloride

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Nalbuphine hydrochloride

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Nicardipine hydrochloride

84 FR 7383

3/4/2019

Potassium acetate

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Procainamide hydrochloride

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Sodium bicarbonate

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Sodium nitroprusside

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

Sodium thiosulfate (except for topical administration which will be evaluated in a future Federal Register notice)

87 FR 4240

1/27/2022

Vasopressin

84 FR 7383

3/4/2019

Verapamil hydrochloride

88 FR 20531

4/6/2023

 