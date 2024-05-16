Dystonia Survivor, Karen Kieltyka, Preaches the Art of Endurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Endurance is a gift that pushes one to pick themselves up from the worst and push ahead. Karen Kieltyka is a woman who has seen it all and mastered the art of never giving up the hard way. Karen survived Dystonia and got to look at life through a new lens.
With her upcoming book Climbing and Falling, Karen has movingly presented her story allowing the readers to take away the art of accepting their realities. It's a book that guides the reader to acknowledge the gifts that nature has bestowed upon them.
In her book, Karen has relied upon her first-hand experiences to empower her audience to make them realize the power that they hold. Climbing and Falling is no less than a slogan of resilience. It takes the readers into Karen's world, pressing them to get them and challenge their situations.
Karen has effortlessly utilized her grip on storytelling and rewarded her audience with a life guide to help them move ahead. The heartbreaking yet comforting tale uses strength as a magical costume to make one's sorrow disappear.
In the author's own words, "I want people to look at my journey as a source of inspiration for themselves. I want them to realize that nothing in the world lasts forever. Let it be the sorrow, happiness, or times you have cherished. People need to rely on their inner strength and use endurance as a tool to fight against challenges."
The author wishes her book would make a difference, urging people to be their own saviors. She remains pragmatic with her results and hopes that the readers will find a new way to look at their lives.
About the Author
Karen Kieltyka is a woman who's full of dreams. A dystonia survivor, Karen wants to inspire others with her words and deeds. She is a powerhouse of resilience and has emerged as a torch-bearer for those in need. The book is her attempt to change lives and make a difference that counts.
