50 years of TUC Cymru: A guiding light for Welsh devolution

Trade unions in Wales held the inaugural Wales TUC conference in 1974. This constitutionally established Wales TUC as a distinct and autonomous part of the wider Trade Union Congress.

The meeting was spearheaded by Tom Jones and George Wright of the Transport and General Workers Union, Dai Francis of the National Union of Mineworkers, and Harold Jones of the Plaid Cymru Trade Union group.

Going strong for 50 years, you would be forgiven for thinking that with our modern-day experience of devolved powers and government, forming a Wales TUC would be straightforward exercise. This was not the case.In the early 1970s, there appeared to be little appetite for any move away from London-centralised power. Even amongst sections of the trade union movement.

Bringing power closer to the people works

Through disquiet and fierce opposition from all sides, trade union activists in Wales campaigned relentlessly for the establishment of a Wales TUC. Their hard work and perseverance was rewarded in the creation of Wales TUC in 1974.

Their legacy is a strong and enduring organisation that brings together unions in Wales to fight for workers across the nation. As pivotal as this moment was, Wales TUC went beyond carving out a place for itself in constitutional union structures. It proved and continues to prove that bringing power closer to the people works.

It enables the union movement in Wales to feel the heat of worker issues and to adapt and react better than a union bureaucracy entrenched in an office hundreds of miles away.

Putting Wales on the map

Wales TUC also became totemic to the cause of devolution, demonstrating how devolving power can be successful. Commenting on its significance, George Wright, later elected as the first Wales TUC General Secretary, said: