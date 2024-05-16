Abstract

This data set includes data collected from ICMAN-CSIC (Spain), consisting of measurements of the size and number of the statoliths present in newly released Rhizostoma pulmo ephirae under conditions of oceanic warming and acidification (IPCC SSP5-8.5 scenario). From each ephyra, three of its eight statocysts were randomly selected and all the statoliths inside were counted and measured.

Description

The dataset provides Rhizostoma pulmo newly released ephyrae statoliths measurements.The data set is provided as an Excel file within a compressed folder that also includes a single README file (in text format) containing a detailed description of the data structure. [METHODOLOGY] Description of methods used for collection/generation of data: Six combinations of temperature and PCO2 (18, 24 and 30ºC with a PCO2 of 500 and 1000 ppm each) were applied during 32 days to different groups of polyps of Rhizostoma pulmo. From the released ephyrae during this period, three specimens from each treatment were randomly taken. From each ephyra, three of its eight statocysts were randomly selected and all the statoliths inside were counted and measured via inverted optical microscopy.– Methods for processing the data: Data were analyzed using RStudio software. To obtain the variable “volume”, its values were obtained using the formula for the volume of a regular hexagonal prism.

Cobo L. & Jesús M., 2024. Measures of Rhizostoma pulmo ephyrae statoliths synthesized under warming and ocean acidification conditions (IPCC SSP5-8.5 scenario). DIGITAL.CSIC. doi: 10.20350/digitalCSIC/16261. Dataset.

