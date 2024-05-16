Career opportunity: Biologist, Ocean Acidification Program (OAP), NOAA USA

Note: Open to the public Career transition (CTAP, ICTAP, RPL), U.S. Citizens, Nationals or those who owe allegiance to the U.S.

Work Type: Full Time

Full Time Location: Silver Springs, Maryland

Silver Springs, Maryland Application Deadline: 20/5/2024

Duties

As a Biologist, you will perform the following duties:

Apply analytical methods and techniques to synthesize marine and ecosystem scientific data from member agencies as related to Ocean Acidification.

Utilize knowledge of scientific analytical methods, ocean exploration, natural resource management, biology and data interpretation to compile related research data to produce comprehensive congressionally mandated reports.

Develop technical messaging and briefing materials for leadership to highlight the contributions of key science activities, partnerships, and/or federal policies and programs to advance ocean acidification research and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) priorities.

Conduct legislative and scientific analyses, communications and outreach on ocean acidification related topics. Compile science policy issue information for dissemination at national, intra- and interagency working group meetings.

Requirements

Conditions of Employment

This position will be filled under the DOC Alternative Personnel Systems (CAPS). This system replaced the Federal GS pay plan and structure. Under CAPS, positions are classified by career, pay plan, and pay band.

The ZP-3 is equivalent to the GS-11/12. The ZP-4 is equivalent to the GS-13/14.

Key Requirements :

Applicants must be U.S. Citizens. Suitable for Federal employment, as determined by background investigation. More requirements are listed under Qualifications and Other Information. Must be registered for Selective Service, if applicable (ww.sss.gov)

NOTE:

A one-year probationary period may be required.

Payment of relocation expenses is not authorized.

This position is not in the bargaining unit.

The ZP-3 level requires a Low-Risk Security Clearance. The ZP-4 level requires a Moderate-Risk Security Clearance.

A background investigation will be required for this position. Continued employment will be subject to the applicant’s successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.

Throughout the recruitment and hiring process we will be communicating with you via email; therefore, it is imperative that the email address you provide when applying for this vacancy remains active. Should your email address change, please notify the point of contact identified in the vacancy announcement as soon as possible so that we can update our system.

Qualifications

Qualification requirements in the vacancy announcements are based on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualification Standards Handbook, which contains federal qualification standards. This handbook is available on the Office of Personnel Management’s website located at: https://www.opm.gov/policy.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS: This position has a positive Education Requirement in addition to at least one year of Specialized Experience OR substitution of education for experience OR combination (if applicable) in order to be found minimally qualified. Transcripts must be submitted with your application package. You MUST meet the following requirements:

To qualify for the 0401 series:

EDUCATION:

A. Degree: biological sciences, agriculture, natural resource management, chemistry, or related disciplines appropriate to the position.

-OR-

B. Combination of education and experience: courses equivalent to a major, as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent in difficulty and responsibility to the next lower grade level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies/knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. This experience need not have been in the federal government.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations e.g., professional; philanthropic, religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies; knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

To qualify at the ZP-3 or GS-11 level:

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: One full year (52 weeks) of specialized experience equivalent to the ZP-2 or GS-09 in the Federal service. Specialized experience MUST include all of the following:

Applying analytical methods to synthesize ocean acidification scientific data; and

Compiling research data to produce reports, technical documentation, or briefing materials for leadership.

-OR-

SUBSTITUTION OF EDUCATION: 3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.

-OR-

COMBINATION OF EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: A combination of education and professional experience. Combinations of successfully completed graduate level education and specialized experience may be used to meet total experience requirements. (Note: Only graduate level education in excess of the amount required for the next lower grade level may be combined with experience.)

