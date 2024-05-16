The Longmont Spring Home Show Is Taking Place May 24 to May 26, 2024 At The Boulder County Fairgrounds

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

LONGMONT , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Longmont Spring Home Show: May 24 through May 26, 2024 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Longmont area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, roofing, kitchen and bathroom renovations, flooring, windows and doors, painting and more will be participating at the Longmont Home Show.

Longmont residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Longmont Spring Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday May 24, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday May 25, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday May 26, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Boulder County Fairgrounds is located at 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont CO, 80501. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



