CORRECTION: Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), please note that the company has updated the dividend payout date. The dividend payable date has been advanced to July 11, 2024, from July 13, 2024. The corrected release is as follows:

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Summary Results for the First Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)

           
  GAAP     Non-GAAP  
  Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change   Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change
Revenues $ 130.7 $ 142.4 (8.2%)   $ 130.7 $ 142.4 (8.2%)
Gross profit $ 36.7 $ 38.9 (5.6%)   $ 38.3 $ 40.1 (4.5%)
Gross margin   28.1%   27.3% 80 bps     29.3%   28.2% 110 bps
Operating income $ 14.4 $ 15.3 (6.0%)   $ 18.1 $ 18.5 (1.7%)
Operating margin   11.0%   10.8% 20 bps     13.9%   13.0% 90 bps
Net income (*) $ 8.8 $ 10.1 (13.0%)   $ 11.3 $ 12.6 (10.4%)
Diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.21 (14.3%)   $ 0.23 $ 0.26 (11.5%)
               
(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.
 

Financial Highlights for the first Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

  • Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 8.2% to $130.7 million, compared to $142.4 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023), revenues for the first quarter of 2024 would have decreased by 6.4% to $133.3 million. As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, in the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our professional services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our first quarter revenues compared to the same period of the previous year of approximately $20.4 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues for the first quarter increase by 4.1%.
  • Operating income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 6.0% to $14.4 million, compared to $15.3 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023), operating income for the first quarter of 2024 would have decreased by 3.7% to $14.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 1.7% to $18.1 million, compared to $18.5 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023), non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 would have reach $18.5 million, same as in the same quarter for the previous year.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 13.0% to $8.8 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year. The decrease in our net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the decrease in our operating profit and increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase of bank interest rates and increase in overall financial debt.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 10.4% to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.  
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $27.7 million compared to $18.8 million in the same period last year.
  • As of March 31, 2024, Magic’s cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $125.9 million and total financial debt amounted to $78.4 million.
  • Magic is reiterating 2024 annual revenue guidance of between $540 million and $550 million.

Declaration of Dividend for the Second Half of 2023

  • In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 20.4 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $10.0 million, reflecting approximately 70% of its distributable profits for the second half of 2023.
  • The dividend is payable on July 11, 2024, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 27, 2024.
  • In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
  • The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Despite the slowdown we faced during the second half of 2023 resulting from the headwind facing by some of our customers in certain sectors in the U.S., we see that the vast majority of our customers continues to value our unique proposition and resume to engage us to an increasing degree as a preferred partner for innovative digital transformation initiatives. We eagerly anticipate the fruition of our ongoing efforts in cultivating cutting-edge capabilities that are poised to propel us toward sustained, long-term profitability, thereby delivering enduring value to our esteemed shareholders.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
  • Cost of share-based payment;
  • Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;
  • The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items;
  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which filed on May 13, 2024, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Ronen Platkevitz
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com

 
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
     
    Three months ended
    March 31,
    2024   2023
    Unaudited
Revenues   $ 130,720     $ 142,440  
Cost of Revenues     94,021       103,555  
Gross profit     36,699       38,885  
Research and development, net     2,793       2,539  
Selling, marketing and general and  administrative expenses     19,174       21,164  
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions   306       (165 )
Total operating expenses     22,273       23,538  
Operating income     14,426       15,347  
Financial expenses, net     (1,758 )     (564 )
Increase (decrease) in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions     114       (135 )
Income before taxes on income     12,782       14,648  
Taxes on income     2,729       2,813  
Net income   $ 10,053     $ 11,835  
Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net     (64 )     -  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (1,192 )     (1,727 )
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders   $ 8,797     $ 10,108  
         
         
Weighted average number of shares used in        
computing net earnings per share        
         
Basic     49,099       49,093  
         
Diluted     49,099       49,136  
         
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable        
to Magic's shareholders   $ 0.18     $ 0.21  
         


 
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
   
  Three months ended
  March 31,
  2024   2023
  Unaudited
       
GAAP gross profit $ 36,699     $ 38,885  
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology   1,107       975  
Amortization of other intangible assets   503       245  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,309     $ 40,105  
       
       
GAAP operating income $ 14,426     $ 15,347  
Gross profit adjustments   1,610       1,220  
Amortization of other intangible assets   1,514       2,064  
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent      
consideration related to acquisitions   306       (165 )
Capitalization of software development   (748 )     (711 )
Costs related to acquisitions   144       74  
Cost of share-based payment   891       622  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,143     $ 18,451  
       
       
GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,797     $ 10,108  
Operating income adjustments   3,717       3,104  
Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests      
and redeemable non-controlling interests   (452 )     (147 )
Increase (decrease) in valuation of consideration      
related to acquisitions   114       (135 )
Deferred taxes on the above items   (899 )     (347 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 11,277     $ 12,583  
       
       
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share $ 0.23     $ 0.26  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic      
net earnings per share   49,099       49,093  
       
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.23     $ 0.26  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted      
net earnings per share   49,099       49,158  
       


 
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
     
    Three months ended
    March 31,
    2024
 		  2023
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                 
Revenues   $ 130,720     100 %   $ 142,440     100 %
Gross profit     38,309     29.3 %     40,105     28.2 %
Operating income     18,143     13.9 %     18,451     13.0 %
Net income attributable to                
Magic's shareholders     11,277     8.6 %     12,583     8.8 %
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 0.23         $ 0.26      
                         


 
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands
       
  March 31,   December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
  Unaudited    
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,803     $ 105,943  
Short-term bank deposits   49       751  
Trade receivables, net   126,329       131,098  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   21,565       18,833  
Total current assets   273,746       256,625  
       
LONG-TERM ASSETS:      
Deferred tax assets   10,784       6,729  
Right-of-use assets   24,228       25,718  
Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity   7,731       8,623  
Property and equipment, net   7,707       7,988  
Intangible assets and goodwill, net   212,321       216,723  
Total long term assets   262,771       265,781  
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 536,517     $ 522,406  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Short-term debt $ 36,763     $ 28,941  
Trade payables   27,126       28,415  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   43,993       41,492  
Current maturities of lease liabilities   5,975       4,406  
Liability in respect of business combinations   7,082       6,656  
Put options for non-controlling interests   18,831       18,252  
Deferred revenues and customer advances   21,813       13,537  
Total current liabilities   161,583       141,699  
       
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt   41,628       52,267  
Deferred tax liability   14,579       11,610  
Long-term lease liabilities   20,072       23,101  
Long-term liability in respect of business combinations   1,076       1,049  
Put options of non-controlling interests   -       620  
Employee benefit liabilities   1,094       1,116  
Total long term liabilities   78,449       89,763  
       
       
EQUITY:      
Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity   272,317       265,981  
Non-controlling interests   24,168       24,963  
Total equity   296,485       290,944  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 536,517     $ 522,406  
       


 
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands
   
  Three months ended March 31,
  2024   2023
  Unaudited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:      
       
Net income $ 9,989     $ 11,835  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided      
by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   4,889       5,052  
Cost of share-based payment   584       622  
Change in deferred taxes, net   (754 )     1,351  
Capital gain on sale of fixed assets   13       -  
Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held      
in currencies other than the functional currency   170       731  
Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks      
and others and deposits, net   (819 )     76  
Working capital adjustments:      
Trade receivables   3,709       (5,773 )
Other current and long-term accounts receivable   (1,333 )     1,612  
Trade payables   (983 )     1,354  
Accrued expenses and  other accounts payable   3,704       (5,565 )
Deferred revenues   8,508       7,458  
Net cash provided by operating activities   27,677       18,753  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
       
Capitalized software development costs   (748 )     (711 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (280 )     (431 )
liabilities related to business combinations   -       (10,151 )
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (249 )     -  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   15       -  
Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   (1,000 )     323  
Investment in long-term deposits   296       (269 )
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits   701       -  
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,265 )     (11,239 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
       
Exercise of employees’ stock options      
Dividend to Magic's shareholders      
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests   (2,086 )     (1,526 )
Repayment of lease liabilities   (1,460 )     (1,380 )
Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest   (314 )     -  
Receipt of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others   5,006       23,749  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans   (6,574 )     (7,323 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,428 )     13,520  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (1,124 )     (1,590 )
       
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   19,860       19,444  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   105,943       83,062  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 125,803     $ 102,506  
       

Primary Logo

