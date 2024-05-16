Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 36.11 Bn by 2032

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is calculated at USD 17.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 36.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Ottawa, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size was valued at USD 15.54 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 32.73 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

Factors influencing the evolution of the North American pharmaceutical contract packaging market.

Exploring Asia Pacific’s role in pharmaceutical contract packaging opportunities.

Cost-efficiency of plastic in pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Determinants impacting bottle selection in pharmaceutical contract packaging.

Key components of oral pharmaceutical contract packaging: from pills to powders.



Contract packaging is the utilisation of a contracted business to package products for shipment and sale. Contract packaging firms, known as co-packers or co-packagers, are hired to package, store, and distribute another company's products, such as pharmaceutical units. Within the pharmaceutical sector, contract packaging companies offer diverse services tailored to pharmaceutical packaging needs, including high-volume commercial solutions for primary and secondary packaging. Additionally, they provide ongoing support services throughout the life cycle of drug products. The global pharmaceutical packaging market, estimated at USD 117.23 billion in 2022, is expected to witness further growth.

Packaging holds a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical supply chain by serving multiple functions such as presentation, promotion, identification, information dissemination, compliance, and stability maintenance of drug products. It also ensures protection during distribution, storage, sale, and consumption.

While customized packaging services may vary across companies and countries, they share common objectives of ensuring patient safety and drug efficacy throughout the intended shelf life. This includes maintaining uniformity across different production lots, meticulous documentation of materials and processes, control of potential migration of packaging components into the drug, prevention of drug degradation, and ensuring sterility.

Traditionally, the pharmaceutical packaging industry is categorized into three segments: primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging. Primary packaging, also known as sales or consumer packaging, directly interacts with drug products. Therefore, understanding the potential interactions between primary pharmaceutical packaging containers and their contents is crucial. During the primary research and development stage, efforts are made to confirm drug product stability and compatibility to ensure that custom pharmaceutical packaging remains inert and does not alter the chemical composition of the drug.

Secondary pharmaceutical contract packaging services involve packaging that consolidates individual units of primary packaged goods, often assembling them into multipacket units. Unlike primary packaging, secondary packaging is not intended to hold the drugs but to facilitate their delivery in mass quantities to the point of sale or end user.

For Instance,

In February 2021, the big pharmaceutical outsourcing service provider Central Pharma takes over Biotechnica, the biggest seaweed extract manufacturer of UK.



Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Trends

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are, with an increasing frequency, turning to packaging providers (contract packaging organizations, CPOs) in order to structure operations, to contain costs and to focus on the main capacities like research and development.

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is evolving to provide specialization in the packaging formats which vary depending on the singular needs of the drug and dosage form that is in question.

Flexibility and scalability are the important part of the pharmaceutical contract packaging process so that it might change as the market demands how different products are available and also changed because of new regulations.

Sustainability considerations become more and more a determining factor for the selection of the package for the pharmaceutical industry that includes contract packaging services.

Trends Shaping the North American Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market

The North American pharma contract packaging market is forecasted to undergo consistent growth from 2024 until 2032. This growth is propelled by multiple factors such as an increase in the new product development with complex packaging requirements in this region. The scenario of outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets offers new opportunities to grow.

The pharmaceutical industry in North America is undergoing drastic changes as many new business opportunities are growing across different sectors. The biotech industry stands as an example of the dramatic growth which is now witnessed, discussions about near-shore manufacturing do not exclude the pharmaceutical boardrooms or halls of governments. Also, packaging and medication delivery breakthroughs have made a comeback, which indicates an insurmountable growth in these areas during the last twelve months.

Strategic alliances are considered as the possible answers to deal with the hardships and to make the most of the opportunities. The rest of the companies may prefer to keep their contracts and develop them by themselves. Another challenge that arises is in the ownership of liabilities in case of problems, as this increases the complexity of the decision-making process.

The trend in the pharmaceutical contract packaging market may involve slow and gradual transformations with the possibility that smaller medium-sized groups, created by mergers and acquisitions, may take over more market share. Investors are supposed to contribute much towards the development of such companies by providing capital as an expansion asset and acquisition of complementary assets.

An organization like CPHI North America are key platforms for U.S. contract packagers that are looking at leveraging their networks and seizing growth opportunities. As the business is on the verge of transformation, the events offer vital lessons and connections for the companies expecting to flourish in the dynamic pharmaceutical contract packaging market ecosystem.

For Instance,

In October 2021, Tjoapack, a Dutch contract packaging organisation that serves the pharmaceutical industry, acquired US-based PPS, a healthcare packaging services company based out of Clinton, TN.



Asia-Pacific's Potential in Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market of the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a high rate in the forecast year, expected to emerge as the largest market throughout 2030. This field development is supported by different factors that increase its possible advantage in this sector. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging populations in China, India, and South Korea are causing demand for medical products to rise. Regarding the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market, it is China and India that are in the spotlight as they are the nations that will rule the market due to the existing supportive government policies, incentives for foreign investments, and conducive regulatory environment.

The advanced techs like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation is shaking up contract development and manufacturing outsourcing services such that. These technologies result to increased efficiency, minimal drug development time and therefore these make CDMOs in the region attractive to be partnered with by the pharmaceutical companies.

The growing need for these biosimilars and tailor-made medicines is contributing the favorable outlook for the CDMO market in Asia Pacific. Since pharmaceutical companies are continually looking for aggressive therapies, JCDMOs with their specialized skills and structures are providing the right assistance.

The Asian Pacific region is home to a competent workforce with approximately 2 million workers in India serving in the pharmaceutical industry alone. On the other hand, government kick-ins and foreign investments have also increased the CDMO growth in the region. Such a commitment of WuXi Biologics to Singapore can be regarded as a manifestation of the optimism and opportunities that exists in the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract packaging market. The synergies of favorable governmental policies, new technologies, growing demand for modern medicines, and professional workforce make the Asia Pacific area one of the most potential places in the global contract packaging culture for the pharmaceutical industry, which will definitely take a large share of the market revenue by 2030.

For Instance,

In January 2024, Alcami Corporation (Alcami), a top CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization), announced today that it has finalized the acquisition of PPS Inc. (PPS), a renowned supplier of cGMP pharmaceutical storage and services.



Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market, DRO

Demand:

CPOs have the essential know-hows for packaging technologies, the material and process selection to fulfil the requirement of pharmaceuticals, the products. Services could be in primary packaging (bottles, blister packs, sachets) and the secondary packaging (cartons, labels, and inserts) and the tertiary packaging (shrink wrapping, and palletizing) for different dosage form and systems of delivery.



Restraint:

Ensuring product consistency and quality in packaging products with multiple batches is the most major issue for the CPOs. This could affect the aging process simultaneously, leading to rapid set pin redesign modeling and reconstruction.



Opportunity:

Enhancing the innovation of packaging technologies is an example of this proposition which comprises of tagging, tracking and smart technology that is packaged ready. These help the CPOs meet the ever-changing regulatory and market trends.



Plastic's Contribution to Cost-Effective Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions

Plastic is a versatile substance which is being widely used for manufacturing bottles and many different packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry due to it being flexible, lightweight and most important of all cost-effective. Although plastic bottles have the benefit of being durable and resistant to damage, they do not behave chemically in the same manner as glass containers, which are not only inert but also impermeable to gases and fumes. PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) is a popular worldwide used plastic known for its ability of resisting to oxygen permeation, which guarantees the originality of medicine.

Plastic has a wide range of applications for the secondary packaging of goods in the pharmaceutical contract packaging sector. Contract packaging in essence entails the production of goods employing various methods such as blister packaging and flow wrapping. The blister package involves cardboard printing and heat-sealing the plastic blisters, while flow wrapping necessitates packaging products with a protective film.

Bottles of plastic are a major ingredient in pharmaceutical contract packaging which can be analogized to face-seal blisters. Meanwhile, on plastic bottles, paper may be added to the blister shape in order to protect and package it better. The employments of plastic in pharmaceutical contract packaging are still increasing as it is useful, tough, and could be customized to meet packaging needs.

For Instance,

In February 2022, Comar, an established custom medical devices, assemblies and specialty packaging solution provider, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Automatic Plastics Ltd. (APL), a contract manufacturer of injection moulded components mainly for the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors.



Factors Influencing Bottle Selection in Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging

Bottles are the main packaging systems in pharmaceutical contract packaging market and play a critical role for many types of medicine and pharmaceutical products. These bottles are invented to be completely sealed and protected against damage, making their condition intact from manufacturing to consumption. In the field of pharmaceutical contract packaging, plastic bottles are employed for a broad spectrum of items, like liquid medications, tablets, capsules and power. The decision on the type of material to use goes with account of some factors which are about compatibility, stability and regulations.

For liquids in a bottle polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and glass are the most frequently used because they help preserve product quality and prevent contamination. Unlike glass, plastic bottles are light in weight but offer durability at the same time. This enables them to be used for a range of medication for liquid purposes.

The second packaging solution is yet the bottles which sometimes used in secondary packaging to group and arrange them for distribution or retail display. Contract packaging firms, on the other hand, take care of sourcing containers, bottles filling, labeling and packing assemblies according to their customer’s specification and needs; they must make sure that they uphold the industry standard and regulations. bottles in pharmaceutical contract packaging are vital for the effective packaging of numerous pharmaceuticals as they adequately control of different pharmaceutical products types and hence offer quality, safety and efficacy in medicine delivery to consumers.

For Instance,

In February 2023, Berry Global Healthcare launches a holistic package solution to assist customers in leveraging the growing requirements for CRC and TE packaging for the pharmaceutical and herbal market of syrup and liquid medicines.



Essentials of Oral Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging from Pills to Powders

Oral forms of medication account for a considerable segment of the pharmaceutical contract packaging industry due to their popularity and variety of applications. Oral pharmaceuticals include pills, capsules, liquids, powders, and other forms that are taken by mouth. Tablets and capsules are among the most frequent types of oral drugs. These solid dose forms are frequently packaged in blister packs or bottles for easy storage, delivery, and use. Blister packs include discrete unit dosages, which improves drug adherence and makes dosing more accurate. Contract packaging firms conduct blister pack filling, sealing, and labelling to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance.

Liquid pharmaceuticals, which include syrups, suspensions, and solutions, are another important category in oral pharmaceutical packaging. To safely hold and dispense the liquid medication, these formulations require appropriate containers such as bottles or vials. Contract packagers specialise in filling and capping liquid prescription bottles to ensure accurate volume measurement and leak-proof closure. Powdered drugs, whether for reconstitution or direct intake, require specialised packaging. Contract packagers may use pouches, sachets, or bottles with measuring devices for safely distributing powdered pharmaceuticals.

Oral pharmaceutical packaging is essential for assuring the safe, efficient, and compliant distribution of pharmaceuticals to patients, with contract packagers providing experience in packaging design, material selection, filling, labelling, and quality assurance.

For Instance,

Catalent has finalized its acquisition of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s 305,000 square feet biologics, sterile and oral solids manufacturing and packaging facility in Anagni, Italy. The facility complements the European network and will provide clients with additional capacities to accelerate their biologics and oral drug product introductions into the market.



Key Players and Competitive Dynamics in the Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market

The competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market is dominated by established industry giants such as Baxter BioPharma Solutions, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer Centre Source, CCL Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Vetter Pharma International, COMAR LLC, Schott AG, International Paper Company, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Graphic Packaging International Inc., WestRock Company SGD S.A., Drug Plastics Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Patheon, Amcor Limited, Sharp Corporation, Owens Illinois Inc., RPC Group Plc, Owens-Illinois Inc., West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., Schott Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Daito Pharmaceutical, Nipro Corporation, Graphic Packaging International Inc. These giants compete with upstart direct-to-consumer firms that use digital platforms to gain market share. Key competitive characteristics include product innovation, sustainable practices, and the ability to respond to changing consumer tastes.

The main angle of Baxter is the delivery of all round contract packaging services that are specially made to address the needs of the pharmaceutical industry. Their strategies will have aspects as different ways to pack, being really strict with regulations, investing money in technology and methods to achieve efficiency, and developing personalized solutions suitable for all their clients.

For Instance,

At the facility, the department will perform contract services such as making and packaging drugs for biopharma companies which will mainly be for infused or injected products. The Baxter CMO branch has joined hands in the development of the Novavax and Moderna vaccines.



AptarGroup delivers tailor-made packaging solutions for the generic and branded pharmaceutical markets. They might carry out strategies of designing the package more fashionable that makes it safe for use, easily usable, and helps to patient compliance. They may as well unlikely focus on sustainability programs, spend on new packaging materials research and development, and be closer as partners to pharmaceutical companies to come up with packaging custom solutions.

For Instance,

In March 2024, Aptar Pharma, a division of AptarGroup, announced the expansion of its capacity at Congers facility in New York, US.



Gerresheimer is primarily engaged in the development and provision of excellent packaging solutions that are applicable in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Their strategies can include providing a wide range of packaging solutions, taking advantage of their knowledge in glass and plastic packaging materials, industries adhering to regulatory requirements, and providing tailor made packaging solutions to meet with specific demands of their customers.

For Instance,

In October 2022, The German packaging provider Gerresheimer and the drug company Merck have teamed up to develop a digital twin solution that will help to ‘transform’ the pharmaceutical supply chain.



Pfizer Centre Source offers clients customized contract packaging for all kinds of pharmaceutical products. Their strategies could be designed along the lines of utilizing their good reputation and substantial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, delivering high end packaging solutions from primary to secondary packing, undertaking quality assurance and compliance efforts as well as offering additional services.

For Instance,

In October 2022, Pfizer Inc made the announcement of the closure of its acquisition deal with Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., the maker of NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant), an innovative approved therapy for both acute and preventative treatment of migraines in adults.



Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Player

Pharmaceutical contract packaging leading market players are Baxter BioPharma Solutions, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer Centre Source, CCL Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Vetter Pharma International, COMAR LLC, Schott AG, International Paper Company, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Graphic Packaging International Inc., WestRock Company, SGD S.A., Drug Plastics Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Patheon, Amcor Limited, Sharp Corporation, Owens Illinois Inc., RPC Group Plc, Owens-Illinois Inc., West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., Schott Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Daito Pharmaceutical, Nipro Corporation, Graphic Packaging International Inc.

Market Segments

By Material

Plastic

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Aluminium

By Product Type

Bottles

Blister Packs

Vials

Ampoules

Caps

Closure

Prefilled Syringe



By Form

Oral

Injections

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

