Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,913 in the last 365 days.

Photos: Governor Kathy Hochul Delivers Remarks at Vatican Climate Summit

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Vatican for an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis and to deliver remarks at a Pontifical Summit on climate change. During the summit, “From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience,” Governor Hochul announced $300 million in climate resiliency funding is now available for communities across New York.

PHOTOS of these events are available on the Governor’s Flickr page.

You just read:

Photos: Governor Kathy Hochul Delivers Remarks at Vatican Climate Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more