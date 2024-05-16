Photos: Governor Kathy Hochul Delivers Remarks at Vatican Climate Summit

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Vatican for an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis and to deliver remarks at a Pontifical Summit on climate change. During the summit, “From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience,” Governor Hochul announced $300 million in climate resiliency funding is now available for communities across New York.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.