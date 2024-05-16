Vojtěch Belling reappointed Vice Chair of ESMA

The Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has reappointed Vojtěch Belling as its Vice Chair. Mr Belling, who is the Executive Director of the Financial Market Regulation and International Cooperation Department of the Czech National Bank (CNB), will serve a further two-and-a-half-year term effective immediately.

He was originally appointed to the role in November 2022.

Verena Ross, Chair, said:

“I am happy to announce the reappointment of Vojtěch Belling as Vice Chair of ESMA and would like to thank him for his continued commitment to ESMA’s work. I have enjoyed working with Vojtěch both as Vice Chair and as a member of ESMA’s Board of Supervisors and look forward to continuing our close collaboration in the years ahead.”

Biography

Vojtěch Belling has been Executive Director of the Financial Regulation and International Cooperation Department at the Czech National Bank, the integrated authority for financial market supervision in the Czech Republic, since 2018. Prior to that, he was Director of the EU and International Affairs Division at the Czech National Bank (2014-2018), served as State Secretary for EU Affairs (2011-2014), and held various positions in the Czech Civil Service starting in 2002.

Mr Belling is a member of the ESMA Board of Supervisors, a member of the International Relations Committee of the European Central Bank and an alternate member of the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU Council. He was also a member of the ESMA Management Board from December 2020 until September 2022. In September 2022, he was elected Vice Chair of the ESMA for his first term (until 2024).

Mr Belling is active in academia, serving as Assistant Professor at Charles University in Prague and Jan Evangelista Purkyně University in Ústí and Labem, where he lectures in law and political science. In the past, he was also a lecturer at the University of Heidelberg. He studied law, political science and history at Charles University in Prague. He has published several academic books and articles in the fields of law and political science.

