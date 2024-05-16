ESMA publishes data on markets and securities in the EEA

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor is publishing today the Statistics on Securities and Markets (ESSM) Report , with the objective of increasing access to data of public interest.

The report provides details about how securities markets in the European Economic Area (EEA30) were organised in 2022, including structural indicators on securities, markets, market participants and infrastructures.

It covers the distribution of legal entities by member states, either based on their supervisory role or their location. It also contains information on third country entities when their activities are recognised (e.g., CCPs or benchmark administrators) or when their securities are traded in EEA30 (e.g., information on issuers and securities available for trading).

What is the source of the data?

The ESSM focus exclusively on data available to ESMA through regulatory frameworks, as this is precisely the data that it is not currently available to the public. The information provides an overview using the reporting set up by Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) and the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR), Prospectus Regulation, European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), Money Market Fund Regulation, Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), and other regulations establishing the creation of public registers by ESMA.

Prioritising transparency through the access to data in a user-friendly format and accessible way is part of the implementation of the recently launched ESMA Data Strategy 2023-2028.

Next steps

ESMA will continue publishing this report on annual basis.

