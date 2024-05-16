Submit Release
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting and Management Information Circular

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”)

Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting and Management Information Circular

16 May 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) will hold its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 18 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Dublin time). A complete notice and related documents are now available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com and are being sent to shareholders of record as at 9 May 2024.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771
   
Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)  
Peter Krens +44 20 7186 9033


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting and Management Information Circular

