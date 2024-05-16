Submit Release
Dates: 20 -21 May 2024

Time: 09h00 - 17h00 JST

Location: United Nations University, 5 Chome 53-70 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan 

Description:

The Global Transparency Forum is set to take place from 20 to 21 May 2024 at the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan. The forum will discuss the pivotal role of transparency in climate action as required under the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) of the Paris Agreement.

The forum is organised by the Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency - Global Support Programme (CBIT-GSP), with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre (UNEP-CCC), UNDP Climate Promise and it is hosted by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan.

The Global Transparency Forum will be fully in person and on-site participation is by invitation, organisers are encouraging on-line public attendance of the High-level Dialogue on Monday 20 May at 4:45-6:15 (GMT+9). The event, entitled, “The importance of Transparency in Enhancing NDC Ambition” will gather representatives from the climate Troika (COP28, COP29 and COP30 presidencies), UN Agencies, developing countries, least developing countries and economies in transition.

Register to the event to be invited to join the live streaming. Access the latest agenda. 

Transparency Network: Anglophone Africa, Anglophone Caribbean, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Eurasia, Francophone, Lusophone Cluster, Middle East and North Africa, Pacific, Spanish speaking Latin America and the Caribbean

