The World Water Forum is one of the largest gatherings of water-related multi-stakeholders, taking place every three years. The 10th edition of the World Water Forum will be jointly organized by the World Water Council and the Republic of Indonesia and is set to take place from 18 to 24 May 2024 in Bali. The Forum is expected to be attended by 30,000 participants from 172 countries.

UNEP is organizing a number of events at the World Water Forum, including:

Tuesday 21 May, 14:50-16:20, World Lake Day: urgent call to save our lakes - implementation of sustainable lake management

Tuesday 21 May, 14:50-16:20, One Health: Linking water for humans and nature through water quality at a basin scale: new approaches and new technologies

Tuesday 21 May, 16:40-18:10, Methods and tools for measuring and improving Smart Water Management Capabilities (Water4All)

Wednesday 22 May, 8:30-10:00, Navigating the Source to-Sea Journey: Advancing Prosperity Across the Entire Water Cycle

Wednesday 22 May, 8:30-10:00, Towards a Global One- Health Approach in Public and Environmental Monitoring

Thursday 23 May, 10:20-11:50, Sharing the spirit and action on sustainable lake management: raising momentum for World Lake Day

Thursday 23 May, 13:00-14:30, Transformative change for the future Water-Smart Society: Linking science, policy and action

Thursday 23 May, 13:00-14:30, Global processes and initiatives for a water-secure world

Thursday 23 May, 14:50- 16:20, The governance and building blocks for circular water and resource management for food security and resilient cities

