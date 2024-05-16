Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,907 in the last 365 days.

World Water Forum

The World Water Forum is one of the largest gatherings of water-related multi-stakeholders, taking place every three years. The 10th edition of the World Water Forum will be jointly organized by the World Water Council and the Republic of Indonesia and is set to take place from 18 to 24 May 2024 in Bali. The Forum is expected to be attended by 30,000 participants from 172 countries.

UNEP is organizing a number of events at the World Water Forum, including:

Tuesday 21 May, 14:50-16:20, World Lake Day: urgent call to save our lakes - implementation of sustainable lake management

Tuesday 21 May, 14:50-16:20One Health: Linking water for humans and nature through water quality at a basin scale: new approaches and new technologies

Tuesday 21 May, 16:40-18:10, Methods and tools for measuring and improving Smart Water Management Capabilities (Water4All)

Wednesday 22 May, 8:30-10:00, Navigating the Source to-Sea Journey: Advancing Prosperity Across the Entire Water Cycle

Wednesday 22 May, 8:30-10:00, Towards a Global One- Health Approach in Public and Environmental Monitoring

Thursday 23 May, 10:20-11:50, Sharing the spirit and action on sustainable lake management: raising momentum for World Lake Day

Thursday 23 May, 13:00-14:30Transformative change for the future Water-Smart Society: Linking science, policy and action

Thursday 23 May, 13:00-14:30Global processes and initiatives for a water-secure world

Thursday 23 May, 14:50- 16:20, The governance and building blocks for circular water and resource management for food security and resilient cities

More Information:

You just read:

World Water Forum

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more