Huge spike in bike rebates boosts active transportation in PEI

CANADA, May 16 - The provincial bike rebate, which offers up to $100 off specific models, has Islanders purchasing new wheels and exploring the great outdoors.

An instant rebate is offered at the cash register to PEI residents purchasing a bicycle from a participating retailer. New and non-powered bicycles qualify for the $100 rebate including children’s bicycles, adult bicycles, cargo bicycles and tricycles. A $500 rebate is available on e-bikes.

“The bicycle rebate is part of our ongoing goal to promote active transportation. It’s a good way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it’s also great to see so many families out on bikes enjoying our Island. It really is a win-win.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The province has issued over 1,300 e-bike rebates and more than 7,800 bike rebates since the programs began in early 2022. The number of bikes that Islanders purchased through the rebate program more than doubled in the second year of the program.

The Government of Prince Edward Island is also supporting other active transportation projects throughout the province. Most recently, the provincial Active Transportation Fund helped the Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation with $375,000 in funding to start a trail expansion in the area.

“Back in 2005, when a 32 km trail was added in the area, along with the two km spur to Wood Islands, the community wanted to get the trail to the ferry,” said Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation Board Chair John Rousseau. “It’s a long-awaited project that will see walkers and cyclists get from the Confederation Trail to the ferry safely and adds 1,076 meters to the provincial trail network.”

