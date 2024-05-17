Andrew Carrier Launches Woodward Ave Wealth Advisors Under Strategic Membership with Advisory Services Network, LLC.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing upon over two decades of wealth management experience, Andrew T. Carrier assumes the position of Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer at his newly established, fiduciary-focused, fee-only wealth management firm. Carrier, who will be doing business as Woodward Ave Wealth Advisors, formed his practice in partnership with the Atlanta-based RIA, Advisory Services Network, LLC (ASN).
Committed to prioritizing client needs in his wealth management solutions, Carrier sought a partner equipped with a turn-key platform and all the necessary tools for a successful launch. After extensive due diligence and research, partnering with ASN emerged as the most viable and fitting option.
“Drew approached us with some challenging, but not unique or unrealistic requests—he was very specific about how he wanted his career to look in the future and how coveted his client relationships were to him” says Trey Prescott, Director of Business Development, ASN. “We were one of the few firms nationwide that could meet his high standards and deliver the toolkit he needed so expeditiously” adds Prescott.
Carrier, who lives and works in Scottsdale, AZ services investors in several states across the country. He handles most of his client interactions either virtually or by phone and prides himself on being extremely available & responsive. Woodward Ave Wealth Advisors will rely heavily on some of the industry’s most advanced and forward-thinking tools & technology to help clients prepare and optimize their financial picture.
“As the trusted financial advisor to my clients and their generational wealth, my primary goal is to educate my clients about their situation and all the different moving parts. I want them to understand it all fairly well, so that they feel confident in our approach and what we are working toward,” says Carrier. His high-touch philosophy emphasizes customized and comprehensive wealth management strategies that address the unique needs of each individual or family.
“There’s no one-size fits all here, I have a great deal of autonomy and I believe I can deliver custom investment solutions for almost anyone, at any stage of the game. People who want to save aggressively for retirement or for the folks who are already there and really need help ironing out their “Final Act”, those are the ones I believe I can help the most,” he adds.
A graduate of Michigan State University, he holds the Certified Financial Fiduciary®.
As of April 24, 2024, ASN supports 145 independent practices across 38 states, boasting 217 advisors and managing approximately $7.3 billion in assets. This robust network and industry footprint make ASN an ideal partner for Carrier’s Woodward Ave Wealth Advisors, reflecting a shared commitment to integrity and client satisfaction.
