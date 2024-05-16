New Houston Furniture Store Opening by LA Furniture Store
LA Furniture Store opens new Houston location! Enjoy 30% off in-store & online, plus extra 10% for Texas residents.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Furniture Store, a distinguished name in modern furniture retail, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest establishment in Houston, Texas. The company's growth shows the company's dedication in providing an excellent shopping experience and a large assortment of high quality furnishings that cater to all types of customers.
The new store, located at 7071 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074 showcases a wide selection of contemporary furniture lines at the new LA Furniture Store outlet. From luxurious living room sets to elegant bedroom ensembles, chic dining furniture, and stylish patio pieces, the showroom promises an array of options to suit various tastes and preferences.
"We are thrilled to open our new showroom in Southwest Freeway, Houston and offer our finest selection of modern furniture to the vibrant city of Houston", expressed the LA Furniture Store spokesperson. "Our goal is to provide customers with not just furniture but inspirations for creating their dream living spaces."
In addition to the physical showroom, LA Furniture Store continues to serve customers through its comprehensive online platform at www.lafurniturestore.com. The website features an extensive inventory of furniture items, allowing customers to browse and purchase from the comfort of their homes. With user-friendly navigation and secure online ordering, the online platform offers a seamless shopping experience for those unable to visit the brick-and-mortar store.
To celebrate the grand opening, LA Furniture Store in Houston is offering a special promotion both in-store and online. Customers can enjoy a 30% discount on all purchases, with an extra 10% off exclusively for Texas residents. This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for customers to furnish their homes with high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices. Sign up for Event on Yelp
The opening of the Houston location marks an exciting milestone for LA Furniture Store as it continues to expand its presence across the country. With its dedication to providing high-quality furniture and exceptional customer service, the brand looks forward to becoming a beloved fixture in the Houston community.
About LA Furniture Store
Established in 2004, LA Furniture Store has built a reputation for excellence in the furniture industry. Its commitment to quality, design innovation, and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted destination for modern furniture enthusiasts.
