Atlas Names Sarah Hilty as New Chief Legal Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarah Kinnick Hilty as its new Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Hilty brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading a wide range of strategic legal and business matters.



“Sarah’s extensive experience and history of results make her a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “We look forward to her contributions as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the market.”

Prior to joining Atlas, Ms. Hilty served as the Chief Legal Officer of Skillsoft Corp., an NYSE-listed, educational technology company. She was also the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of National CineMedia Inc., a Nasdaq-listed, cinema advertising company. Previously, she held the Deputy General Counsel role for corporate enterprise matters at Fortune 500 global engineering company, CH2M. She started her career at Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells) where she was a partner in the business and finance group.

Ms. Hilty holds a Juris Doctorate with Distinction from Stanford Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Atlas Technical Consultants:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

