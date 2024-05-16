Boomer Benefits Releases New Video: "How to Save Money on your Medicare Premiums! (IRMAA 2024)"

Boomer Benefits Logo

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomer Benefits, a leading resource for Medicare education and advocacy, has just released a new video titled " How to Save Money on your Medicare Premiums ! (IRMAA 2024)". This informative video aims to educate viewers on the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) and how it can affect their Medicare premiums.Many people are unaware that their income can impact the amount they pay for Medicare Parts B and D. The IRMAA is an additional amount that high-income earners must pay on top of their standard premiums. However, what many people don't realize is that the IRMAA is based on their income from two years ago. This means that if their income has decreased since then, they may be paying more than they need to for their Medicare premiums.The video features expert insights from Boomer Benefits' co-founder, Danielle Kunkle Roberts, who explains how the IRMAA works and provides tips on how to potentially lower your Medicare premiums. She also discusses how you can calculate and estimate your income prior to your retirement so you can be financially prepared for your Medicare costs."We are excited to release this video to help educate and empower our viewers to make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage," says Roberts. "With the IRMAA being a complex and often misunderstood topic, we wanted to provide clear and concise information to help people potentially save money on their Medicare premiums."The "How to Save Money on your Medicare Premiums! (IRMAA 2024)" video is now available on Boomer Benefits' YouTube channel and website. Viewers can also find additional resources and information on Medicare and retirement planning on the Boomer Benefits website. Don't miss out on this valuable information that could potentially save you money on your Medicare premiums. For more videos covering Medicare visit the Boomer Benefits YouTube Channel

How to Save Money on your Medicare Premiums! (IRMAA 2024)