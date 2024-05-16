Dermal Fillers Market Trends, Share, Growth Divers & Market Size to Hit USD 9.48 Billion by 2031
Dermal Fillers Market Poised for Plump Growth Owing to Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Facial Rejuvenation ProceduresAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider indicates that, The Dermal Fillers Market size was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.48 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. Dermal fillers, also known as injectable implants, are used to enhance facial aesthetics by restoring lost volume, reducing wrinkles, and plumping lips and cheeks.
People Of All Genders Are Increasingly Favoring Minimally Invasive Approaches to Enhance Their Appearance
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, injectable treatments like dermal fillers and Botox are gaining significant popularity among males seeking a more youthful look. Supporting this trend, the ISAPS Global Survey Results (2021) reveal that roughly 11.1% of global non-surgical procedures are chosen by men, with a particular interest in hyaluronic acid treatments. Recognizing this expanding male demographic, dermatologists are actively tailoring their services to cater to this new wave of patients.
Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Market Growth
Individuals are increasingly seeking easier and less-invasive procedures to achieve a youthful appearance. This shift away from traditional surgeries, often associated with risks and extended recovery times, is a major factor. The significant rise in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures underscores this trend. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2023 report highlights that a staggering 23,672,269 minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2023 alone.
R&D Fuels Innovation in Dermal Fillers
Focus on developing new and advanced fillers with diverse applications for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures is expected to propel market growth. Clinical trials play a crucial role in this advancement. For instance, CollPlant Biotechnologies' recent patent grant (November 2023) for their photocurable dermal filler by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office exemplifies this trend. This innovative product boasts skin lifting and tissue regeneration capabilities.
Historical Trends Point to Continued Growth
According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the number of hyaluronic acid filler procedures conducted globally in 2021 reached approximately 5,279,344, reflecting a significant 30.3% increase compared to 2020. The anticipation of a continued rise in aesthetic procedures utilizing dermal fillers is projected to further fuel market growth in the coming years.
Dermal Fillers Industry Segmentation as Follows:
By Product Type
• Absorbable
• Non-Absorbable
By Material Type
• Hyaluronic Acid
• Calcium Hydroxyapatite
• Poly-L-Latic Acid
• Polymethyl-Methacrylate microsphere
• Collagen
• Fat fillers
• Other material products.
By Application
• Face lift
• Face correction
• Wrinkles reduction
• Acne scar
• Lipoatrophy
• Hip augmentation
• Breast enhancement
• Hand rejuvenation
• Penis enlargement
• Neck & chin Lift
• Other application
By End-user
• Hospitals
• Dermatology clinics
• Other end users
Due To Its Long-Lasting Effects, Hyaluronic Acid Material Is the Leading Segment of The Market
The hyaluronic acid segment is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the introduction of new products and the increasing demand for these fillers attributed to their safety and long-lasting effects.
Wrinkle Correction Treatment Segment Dominated the Market due to Introduction of New Products
In terms of use, due to increased demand for wrinkle correction procedures, the market in 2023 was dominated by a treatment segment focused on wrinkle correction. Furthermore, the segment's growth is projected to be driven by the introduction of new products in this category.
Geographic Landscape of the Dermal Fillers Market
North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, holding a 40% share due to factors like high consumer awareness, strong disposable income, and a thriving cosmetic surgery industry.
Europe follows closely, driven by a rising demand for dermal filler procedures and increasing investment in research and development.
The most promising growth potential lies in the Asia Pacific region, fueled by advancements in healthcare infrastructure, a growing aging population, and a rising focus on aesthetics. This region is witnessing increased research and development efforts, with companies introducing new dermal fillers to cater to the specific needs of the Asian market.
While Latin America and the Middle East & Africa currently hold a smaller market share, these regions are anticipated to experience significant growth due to rising healthcare expenditure and the entry of new players with innovative products.
Industry Moves Drive Innovation
Prollenium Medical Technologies acquired SoftFil medical devices in October 2023. This acquisition fuels their ambition to develop cutting-edge dermal fillers that deliver optimal results.
Galderma, a leading player in the aesthetics industry, is constantly innovating. Their February 2023 launch of Radiesse (+) Lidocaine injectable implants exemplifies this commitment. Designed for deep injection, these implants specifically target jawline definition and address moderate to severe volume loss.
By purchasing this Dermal Fillers Market study, here are some key takeaways you can expect:
• Understand the projected growth rate of the global dermal fillers market over the forecast period, allowing you to strategically position your offerings.
• Gain insights into the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures among men and the aging population, enabling you to tailor your marketing and product development efforts.
• Identify the most popular material segments like hyaluronic acid and the leading application areas like wrinkle correction, guiding your product development strategy.
• Understand the dominance of North America and the promising growth potential in the Asia Pacific region, allowing you to optimize your regional approach.
• Discover the rising trend of research and development initiatives by companies, keeping you informed about the latest advancements and potential disruptions.
• Gain valuable insights into recent industry acquisitions and product launches, enabling you to stay ahead of the curve and make informed strategic decisions.
